First Class Graduates from Updated SWOSU QM A School

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (NNS) -- The Navy took another step toward building a safer and more combat-effective force as 19 Sailors graduated from the updated Quartermaster (QM) “A” School curriculum during a ceremony at Surface Warfare Officer School Unit (SWOSU) Great Lakes, June 20.
Under the updated curriculum, the graduates head to their next command as certified operators of the Voyage Management System (VMS) 9.3, which features a streamlined user interface designed to improve the watch teams’ ability to navigate efficiently.
“The updates ensure that the knowledge Sailors have gained during their eight week school will be aligned with current requirements in the fleet,” said Chief Quartermaster Gregory Lorenz, leading chief petty offer at SWOSU Great Lakes QM “A” School. “Our training is a blend between instructor led and an integrated learning environment with an increase in hands on course work.”
The update to the instructor-led integrated learning environment includes increased laboratory time, four weeks of terrestrial navigation training, and an addition of 40 hours of celestial navigation training, which replaced obsolete training.
“New QM curriculum provides updated material to align with the Fleet’s navigational guidance,” said SWOSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Terrance Patterson. “QM students will experience challenges in VMS, celestial navigation and rules of the road training just to name a few areas in the newly updated course. Stepping up the knowledge level in our future QM’s, much will be expected of them once they report aboard their first command. The Fleet will be well served in receiving a new breed of QM’s onboard their warships.”
This is the latest effort to place the safety, readiness and training of our people first while better preparing Sailors to win the high-end fight. As well, enlisted Quartermasters and Operations Specialists are benefitting from significantly increased Automatic Radar Piloting Aid (ARPA), AIS, Lookout, and radar operator training, as outlined in the Readiness Reform Oversight Committee’s (RROC) Report to Congress.
In addition to providing accession stage surface navigation training at the QM school, SWOSU Great Lakes offers the Navy's only apprentice training track for accession surface engineers, and awards six Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC) through the delivery of 27 engineering "C" schools. The mission of SWOSU Great Lakes is to provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted Sailors to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 Sailors a year.
