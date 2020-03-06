559 Fights returns to Visalia

SELMA – Larry Gonzales hasn’t had the best of luck in his young mixed martial arts career.

The Fresno heavyweight had three fights fall apart before he even had a chance to compete. But once Gonzales stepped foot in the cage, he hasn’t looked back amassing a 4-0 record, capturing a 559 Fights Heavyweight Championship and climbing to a No. 3 ranking in the state.

Gonzales hopes to keep the good fortune going on March 13 – Friday the 13th – in a heavyweight title showdown with Fresno’s Kail Melton (1-2) at the Visalia Convention Center. Doors open at 6pm and first fight is at 7.

“Looking at things now this might be one of the largest fight cards we’ve ever put together,” 559 Fights owner Jeremy Luchau said. “15 mma bouts in all, with three of them being title fights and a grappling tournament. I don’t know what more fight fans could possibly want.”

The co-main event features a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization Middleweight State title fight, pitting two of the Valley’s best 185-pound prospects against one another – Hanford’s Marqus Blevins (3-0) and Orange Cove’s Jared Velasquez (4-3).

