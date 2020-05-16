Word Walk: The Abundant Life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In John 10:10, Jesus said, "I came that they may have life and have it

abundantly." Jesus came to give something, not to get something.

Christians are given abundant life at the moment of salvation. However,

that life is "abundant" from a heavenly perspective, not an earthly

perspective. So let's look at what that means to us.

Before looking at what it does mean, first let's look at what it doesn't

mean. When we think of abundance or prosperity, we tend to think of

monetary wealth, prestige, and power on this earth. But that's from an

earthly perspective. Great earthly wealth or power can actually get in

the way of our relationship with God. Most often God provides us enough

so that we can enjoy a good relationship with Him. First Corinthians 1:27â€“29 says, "But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the

wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose