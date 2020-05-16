Why I love annual blue grass (poa annua) and other weeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these uncertain times of social distancing and stay-at-home directives, I have been spending lots of time in my garden. After pruning every possible shrub and planting more vegetables than two people can ever eat, I have started on the weeds. Usually this time of year, I am at war with weeds; this year I am thankful for the opportunity they present as a way to productively use my time. Weeding gives me a feeling of accomplishment, allows me to work outside in our beautiful spring weather, and is a seemingly endless task!

We experienced an exceptionally long period of warm, dry weather in the fall, followed by rainfall in December and recently in late March and early April. Despite our ongoing drought, the lawn and garden weeds are remarkably vigorous, and appear every year on time! In fact, the winter crop of germinating weeds such as annual bluegrass, creeping wood sorrel (oxalis), and dandelion are already flowering and producing seeds for the next cycle. Let me share with you some facts on these three most annoying and prolific weeds and what you can do to get rid of them.

Annual Bluegrass