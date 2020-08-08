Thousands get Baptized in accordance with local safety guidelines

CENTRAL VALLEY — Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses enjoyed the privilege of preforming family baptisms in the safety of personal homes on the weekend of August 1-2 as part of the “Always Rejoice!” their streaming convention series.
Jehovah’s Witnesses continue to support their historic decision to move the “Always Rejoice”! convention to an online platform by featuring thousands of family baptisms performed in the safety of personal homes, adhering to safety guidelines on the weekend of Aug. 1-2.
Locally, the convention was scheduled to be held in July and August 2020 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, where where a total peak attendance of 30,000 were expected to attend. The convention was cancelled in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will bring an estimated economic impact to the city of $5,000,000.
Baptisms are an essential feature of all Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions. Typically, baptismal candidates stand in line near the baptismal pool, patiently waiting their turn to be baptized. At the same time, thousands of onlookers watch from their seats as the baptisms are projected onto a large screen.
However, due to COVID-19, this year’s baptisms were conducted in private homes and, in nearly all cases, performed at the family level. This rare intimate setting allowed families to enjoy this special occasion safely and with joy.
“It feels great because my dad got to baptize me, and no one else was put at risk,” said 12-year-old Devin Hill in reference to COVID-19. “I’m excited that I got to get baptized finally.” For those that participated in this signficant event, it was a public expression of their close relationship with God. Baptism is the most significant and personal decision in any Christian’s life. It is a lifelong vow to serve God. Promising to serve Jehovah God is like promising to spend the rest of your life with a person you love.
Fourteen-year-old Sophia Huiltron, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect at age one, didn’t allow COVID-19 to prevent her from taking this important step in her life.
“The pandemic didn’t discourage me,” said Huitron, who was baptized by her father. “One of my spiritual goals was to be baptized. I wanted to show Jehovah that I loved him and didn’t want the pandemic to affect my decision.”
“One of my favorite scriptures is Revelation 21:3,4 because it says death will be no more,” said 14-year-old Nathan Brown, whose uncle baptized him in a private pool. Brown’s father passed away from cancer when he was just an infant, so he looks forward to being reunited with him in paradise on earth.
“I was very active in politics in my late teens and early twenties,” said 25-year-old Melissa Gomez, who was baptized by her father. “After I started studying the Bible with the Witnesses, I realized that God’s Kingdom that we pray for in Matthew chapter six is the only solution to our problems.”
Out of love for their communities and respect for secular authorities, the 2020 “Always Rejoice!” program was divided into a six-part streaming convention series so that Witnesses and their guests could enjoy the program safely at home.
Baptisms took place during the third session following the encouraging talk, “How Your Baptism Leads to More Happiness.”
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
Those interested in viewing the convention can contact their local congregation or go to the Jehovah’s Witnesses official website at JW.org, available under the “Library” tab. There is no charge for viewing the convention series. The final weekend of this virtual event is scheduled for the weekend of August 29-30.
Each year many who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend these annual conventions. There are more than 8.6 million active Witnesses worldwide, yet the peak attendance during the 2019 conventions was over 14 million. With the program available online in 511 languages, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date.
