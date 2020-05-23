The World Walk: Ten Truths in Christ

7. We’re ministers of reconciliation and ambassadors for Christ. God has given us the opportunity and responsibility to join Him in His work. God wants us to experience the blessing of working alongside Him.

“Now all these things are from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” (2 Corinthians 5:18, 20)

8. Jesus Christ is strong enough to enable us to endure any situation in which God may place us.

“I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

9. God didn’t “get stuck” with us; He chose us.

“Just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we would be holy and blameless before Him.” (Ephesians 1:4)

“For you have been bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.” (1 Corinthians 6:20)

10. No matter how we might feel, Christ makes each of us complete.