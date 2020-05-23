The World Walk: Ten Truths in Christ

Many things in this world can make us feel insecure. The things people say to, or about us, things we see in ads, or on television, and even our own minds cause us to experience insecurity. Sometimes these things can even cause us to doubt our identity in Christ.
God never wants us, His children, to doubt our identity, so here are 10 biblical truths to help you to remember regarding your identity and security in Christ.
1. When we receive salvation through faith in Christ, God begins an amazing work of grace in us, and God is always faithful about finishing what He’s started.
“For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 1:6)
2. God has established us, anointed us, and sealed us with His Spirit.
“Now He who establishes us with you in Christ and anointed us is God, who also sealed us and gave us the Spirit in our hearts as a pledge.” (2 Corinthians 1:21-22)
3. There’s absolutely nothing in the world that can separate us from God’s love.
“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39)
4. Fear no longer has to be our natural state of being. Fear doesn’t have to control us. God’s Spirit in us is greater than any fear.
“For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and discipline.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
5. No matter what happens in our lives, God can and will use it for good.
“And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
6. We have direct access to God’s throne, which we can approach with freedom and confidence.
“[Jesus Christ] In whom we have boldness and confident access through faith in Him.” (Ephesians 3:12)
“Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
7. We’re ministers of reconciliation and ambassadors for Christ. God has given us the opportunity and responsibility to join Him in His work. God wants us to experience the blessing of working alongside Him.
“Now all these things are from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” (2 Corinthians 5:18, 20)
8. Jesus Christ is strong enough to enable us to endure any situation in which God may place us.
“I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
9. God didn’t “get stuck” with us; He chose us.
“Just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we would be holy and blameless before Him.” (Ephesians 1:4)
“For you have been bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.” (1 Corinthians 6:20)
10. No matter how we might feel, Christ makes each of us complete.
“For in Him all the fullness of God dwells in bodily form, and in Him you have been made complete, and He is the head over all rule and authority.” (Colossians 2:9-10)
If you have a relationship with Christ, you’re already complete. We don’t need anything or anyone else to complete us. This is great news because nothing and no one but Jesus can complete us.
Please know that these aren’t my thoughts—this is what God’s word says about each of us, and our relationship with God. God is faithful and His word is trustworthy, so I hope that each of you will spend some time this week meditating on what God’s word says about your identity in Christ. “Therefore as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him.” (Colossians 2:6)
