The Source LGBT+ Center releases program schedule

HANFORD — The Source LGBT+ Center, which covered Tulare and Kings counties, has announced its upcoming programs.
General Source and programs info
The Source LGBT+ Center is a community resource center serving LGBTQ+ people and their communities in Tulare and Kings County. Our mission is to provide spaces in our communities for LGBTQ+ people to learn, grow, belong, transform, question and support. We have been providing programming, events, and support in partnership with Kings County Behavioral Health for over 2 years. Our groups have all moved online through Zoom. If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to our facilitators. We are here to help. They can share the group link with you.
HIV+ Support and Social Group
Monthly social and support meetings for people living with HIV. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. on Zoom. We have guest speakers to discuss topics such as HIV health, HIV and aging, financial planning for PLHIV, and more. For more information contact dean@thesourcelgbt.org
Kings County Pop Up
This group meets Kings County every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
We create a safe space for the LGBT+ community to come together, learn about our history, feel accepted and create friendships with individuals who have similar experiences. For more information contact alix@thesourcelgbt.org.
Kings County Transgender Support
The transgender support group meets up every third Thursday of the month. The trans community comes together to share things like resources and similar experiences. We encourage others by helping them feel validated and help them advocate in any way we can. For more information and the Zoom link, contact spencer@thesourcelgbt.org.
2021 Events to look forward to
Pride Inside, May 29: A virtual Pride celebration to raise funds and awareness for Pride Visalia Pride Visalia and Halloween Gala, set for Oct. 23. Pride Visalia and the Halloween Gala will be “hybrid” events meaning that they will be both in-person and online. Technology makes meaningful participation in the events possible while being at-home. Our events are some of the most popular in the area. All are welcome. Sponsorship, advertising and vendor opportunities available. Contact Nick Vargas at nick@thesourcelgbt.org.
Visit The Source online at thesourcelgbt.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram @thesourcelgbt.
