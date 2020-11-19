You have permission to edit this article.
The Kings SPCA Pet of the Week
The Kings SPCA Pet of the Week

samson in pool

Samson is currently available to adopt at the Kings SPCA. 
Samson is a gentle giant!  This guy is such a kind, loving, sweet dog.
He is estimated to be 3 years old and weighs around 60-70 lbs. He loves to play all morning long with his best friend, Vesta.

Meeting with Samson is by appointment only.  Please complete an application at https://kingsspca.org/adoption-1

This dog is available for adoption at the Kings SPCA Shelter — 9071 16 1/2 Ave. Lemoore.

The shelter does not transfer or transport animals for adoption or foster, nor do we hold animals for visit. Adoptions must be completed in person at the shelter.

Puppies and dogs must have a harness to leave the shelter after adoption. Please feel free to bring your own (it must fit properly) or you can purchase one from us at the time of adoption. We will provide a leash at no charge if you do not have one. We do not allow dogs to leave after adoption with a standard neck collar only.

Adoption fees are based upon age.  For more information on fees, visit our webpage at www.kingsspca.org.  For current specials, visit www.facebook.com/kingsspca.

All dog adoptions include: Rabies Vaccination (if over 4 months at time of adoption), DHPP (Combination Yearly Vaccination), spay/neuter surgery and a microchip.
samson

Samson is looking for a good home.
 
 
