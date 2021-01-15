The Future of Farming: FFA students are prepping for livestock show

Hanford FFA members are gearing up for the upcoming livestock show season. To be an active member of the Hanford FFA Livestock Show team you must have good grades, be dedicated to your livestock project and attend project meetings. Having a livestock project takes a lot of time and effort, but is well worth it.
There are several types of livestock projects to choose from. Currently Hanford FFA offers the following projects to members: Dairy, Beef Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Hogs, Rabbits and Poultry. With each species there comes a minimum ownership requirement time frame. The larger projects require members to own their project(s) for a minimum of 120 days as where others require 90 day ownership.
Once a project has been chosen the hard work begins. Animals must be fed twice a day. They must also be walked, have clean pins, and be bathed on a regular basis. Every member will have their own daily routine with their show project. To help members be successful, the Hanford FFA Ag Teachers will advise their members and help answer questions, concerns and practice showmanship with their designated species. The fun thing is that all members are striving for the same thing, which is to have a livestock project that is ready for The Kings Fair in June of 2021.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
