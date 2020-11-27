The Future of Farming: Cotton judging goes virtual

FFA competitions have changed over the duration of the year with COVID-19 bringing social distancing, face masks and the thoughtfulness about the safety of others.
For the Hanford FFA Cotton Judging team, this change was no different.
Under normal circumstances the Cotton Judging CDE has members judge four classes of plant, bolls, lint and seed and take a 50-question test on cotton. The goal of a contestant is to evaluate between pima and acala cotton and place the four samples in the class from the most desirable sample to the least desirable sample and explain their reasoning to a judge who is an expert in cotton.
As a big change, all contests this year were held on a virtual platform. Normally the cotton judges see the samples live and at different angles and give live reasons but due to the virtual platform, contestants saw the sample though pictures and videos and gave reasons on flipgrid.
While challenging, this change in the contest did not deter the success of the 2020 Hanford FFA Cotton Judging Team.
The 2020 Hanford FFA Cotton Judging team was made up of 6 members: Mackenzie Eckles (Senior at Hanford High School), Callie Duncan (Senior at Sierra Pacific High School), Andrea Parra Rodriguez (Senior at Sierra Pacific High School, Rory Valov (Junior at Hanford High School), Joshoua Borba (Sophomore at Hanford High School), and Daylon Ozcoidi (Freshman at Sierra Pacific High School) and was coached by Lilly Pimentel.
There were a total of four contests this year, these contests were held by Central Valley Christian (CVC), Corcoran, Hanford and the 2020 State Finals hosted by Fresno State. Hanford had an outstanding year considering the circumstances and was very competitive this season. Hanford stayed in the top 5 best performing teams at all their contests this season. Joshua Borba was a standout amongst the team placing second at the Hanford Lunstad Cotton Contest. This year's Cotton State Finals Team, (Mackenzie Eckles, Callie Duncan, Andrea Parra Rodriguez and Rory Valov) took second in State and Mackenzie Eckles was 5th High Individual.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!