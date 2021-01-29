You have permission to edit this article.
The Future of Farming: Agri-Finance/Co-op marketing season begins
The Future of Farming

The Future of Farming: Agri-Finance/Co-op marketing season begins

rory.jpg

Rory Valov

The Agri-finance/Cooperative marketing season has started and has had a great start!

The Agri-finance/Cooperative marketing team answers questions based-on ag finances, the 5 credit factors, types of loans, finance math problems, about Farmers Credit Union and dates about the ag credit union.

Hanford FFA’s agri-finance/CO OP team is made up of seven members, Genevieve Almanza, Jenna Bracy, Andrea Campos, Mackenzie Eckles, Curtis Lefler, Jared Pimentel and Rory Valov coached by Ms. Lilly Pimentel.

There can be six members competing with the final team being made up by the three highest scoring members. The team has competed at two  and performed very well at both contests. Hanford performed well at the Farms Credit West contest taking first high team and Geneieve Almanza taking third high individual, with the winning team being Genevieve Almanza, Mackenzie Eckles, and Curtis Lefler with alternates being Jenna Bracy, Andrea Campos and Rory Valov.

Hanford FFA also performed well at the first Colusa Redhawk online contest taking a straight sweep with first, second, third and fourth high individuals and first high team. The team was made up of Genevieve Almanza, Mackenzie Eckles, Curtis Lefler Andrea Campos and Rory Valov with Curtis taking 1st high individual, Andrea Campos taking 2nd high individual, Genevieve Almanza taking 3rd  high individual and Mackenzie Eckles taking 4th high individual. Good Luck to the Agri-Finance/Cooperative Marketing Team in future competitions.

 

