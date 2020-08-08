The body of Christ doesn't quit

HANFORD — August first was a red letter day for a few of the churches in Kings County. Many churches across the country have found alternative ways to meet with the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the across world.
Those organizations with the capacity to do so have already switched over to online streaming platforms, allowing them to essentially turn the worship service into a prerecorded broadcast and an actual service streamed live… while socially distanced of course.
But this past weekend, churches like Koinonia, First Baptist Hanford and Calvary Chapel held socially distanced outdoor worship services. While Koinonia held theirs on Saturday, July 31, FBH held theirs Sunday morning.
The service at First Baptist Hanford was held in the southern end of their front parking lot where a few rows of trees in the dividing planters and on their grassy field provided ample shade. Congregants grouped together in their family units providing chairs from home. Many even brought pop-up canopies for additional shade.
As people arrived, members of the Diaconate handed out individual samples of the Communion elements and the service promptly began at 9:30 a.m. with Senior Pastor Peter Anderson providing announcements.
What followed was a low-key typical service. Worship Pastor Kyle Relph led the congregation through a couple of worship songs before Anderson returned to the makeshift pulpit to give his sermon, drawing his teaching from Galatians 3:1-5 (NIV).
This experience was only made more wonderful by the fact that the church wasn’t incorporating live singing when they were able to open their doors in July for in-person services. This was almost literally a breath of fresh air.
Anderson’s lesson was poignant, especially in the “Time of Covid.” The overarching theme of his Galatians sermon series is “Jesus Plus Nothing.” In an immediate era where many Western Christians worry about being safe and conflate their rights as Americans with their Faith in Christ, it’s important to remember that it’s not Jesus plus a facemask that saves us, or Jesus plus the Bill of Rights.
It’s. Just. Jesus.
Relph returned to lead the congregation through a third worship song before the senior pastor led the congregation through the Lord’s Supper. The highlight was an impromptu round of worship as Relph was asked to come back up to the front and lead the congregation in singing “Amazing Grace”. To hear those voices raised in acapella unison was nothing short of a blessing.
“Especially here [in California], it’s been challenging to be able to have a plan and stick to it,” Relph said in an interview regarding the pandemic’s effects on FBH’s worship services. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have the tools in place to be able to produce our services online but we do see a growing desire from our people to start gathering in person again… so online and the occasional outdoor, socially distanced services it’ll be.”
The church currently plans on more outdoor worship services on the first Sunday of the month when they observe Communion Sunday and the third Sunday of the month. Otherwise their streamed messages can be found on their website – www.fbhanford.org – as well as on their podcast found on most major platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify by searching for “First Baptist Hanford”.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!