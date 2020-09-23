Stories de Colores: Our stories can unite the community

¡Bienvenidos! Welcome to Stories De Colores. I am so glad you woke up today and that you exist.
If you’re reading this column then that means you’re probably from Hanford, Lemoore, Armona, Corcoran and the surrounding areas in Kings County, like I am, so that means we already have at least one thing in common.
My name is Ivette Stafforini, I am a wife, mother of two and a business owner. I have lived here almost my entire life and I love our community; but most importantly I love our people and I love deeply. My love for this community and our people is why I chose to start this column.
My goal is to bring our community together, find common ground with our neighbors, myth bust and learn something new by sharing stories straight from our BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) community. We are all undoubtedly facing some challenging times and with these challenges comes stress which puts people on edge and causes anger, resentment and unrest in our communities. I hope that this column will help us understand our neighbors better so I’ll start by telling y’all a little about myself and my family’s experience in the area. This will be a series, brought to you in part by stories from my now deceased Abuelo, whom many came to know as Don Nacho the Tamale Man, as well as my own lived experiences.
For as long as I can remember every time I close my eyes and go to my “happy place” I go to a place full of color, love and peace. A place so vibrant and harmonious that everyone, no matter their race, ethnicity, creed, gender identity or sexual orientation, is welcome. In this place everyone is not just living, they’re thriving. This place feels like home to everyone, like a grandmother’s hug. It is warm like a taza de café (cup of coffee) and smells like tamales de elote (sweet corn tamales). Does this sound or feel familiar? It may or may not sound a little like Mexico, maybe it’s a very distant memory of mine, but I want to bring that feeling and vibrancy to our community.
I have lived in Hanford/Lemoore since I was 2 years old. Before that my family and I lived in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. We are Mexican immigrants; I am a Mexican Immigrant and I am proud, because of this I know the value of hard work, family, ethics, community and helping others. Hanford is the only place I have ever called or considered my home. When the "Star-Spangled Banner" played at any sporting event I would get a lump in my throat and feel a sense of pride because I knew how much my grandparents and parents sacrificed and left behind to be here.
That lump in my throat still exists, but not without mixed emotions. These mixed emotions are not because I do not love this country, but because I can clearly see something that, at first, I was too young to identify; the back handed compliments, the racism so delicately swept under the rug, that far too many folks would like to pretend does not exist within the limits of this place we love and call home.
If you are upset right now, you should be, I’m upset as well. This is not intended to anger anyone, but to serve as a reflection piece so that we can do better.
“If you knew everyone’s story, you would love them. You can’t really hate anyone if you know everything that happened between their birth and now; why they became the way they became; why they have walls up or down. If you truly know someone, you’d get it.” –Emma Stone.
Next week I’ll take you through my family’s journey from Mexico to the Central Valley. See you in the 1960s. Hasta luego, friends.
