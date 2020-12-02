Stories de Colores: Experiencing racism in Kings County

Buenos dias, folks! Hope you’re all doing well. It’s been a few weeks since my last article, but I’m back! Grab your café or chocolate. Today we are going to shed some light on commentary regarding racism and Kings County that I’ve heard, had conversations about or have been sent to me.
Folks seem to think we live in a vacuum and that racism isn’t even an issue where we live. While it would be amazing if none of our neighbors ever experienced racism, it is not reality. I am not sorry to break that to you. It is a conversation that must happen if we’re ever going to do better. Our neighbor “LS” wanted to share about some of her experiences. LS is 30 years old and was born and raised in Hanford. She moved at 19 but has been back and forth ever since.
Stories de Colores: “Have you ever experienced racism in Kings County?”
LS: “Yes! Many times.”
SDC: “Can you remember the first time you ever experienced racism?”
LS: “The earliest time I experienced racism I believe I was maybe 10. My grandfather owned the shoe-shining stand downtown I was always downtown looking at stores. Of course, I was never buying because I was 10. I went into this novelty store and I remember her being so nice to the other people but me she didn’t even tell me “Hi,” she actually followed me quite a bit and then went to the back to watch me on camera when I was just looking around. Even when I was ready to leave, she followed me outside as if she thought I had something. Then after that it was the usual. I remember being 14, walking to school and a random truck with a bunch of White guys drove by screaming out “the N word” to me. I was shocked because it was obvious I was just a kid.”
“I have always had racist experiences, especially growing up half my life on the “White side” of town and the other half on the southside. Growing up I was told by boys, ‘oh I can’t be with you my parents would never approve of a black girl, sorry.’ Or just not even wanting to dance with me at civic dances because I wasn’t White. I never understood because my siblings are half White. I don’t “see color” never have, and Hanford is mixed so I really can’t believe that racism would exist in a diverse place, but it does. Even school wise look at the difference between Lincoln and Kit Carson? It is very clear. Anyone who knows me knows that I am so unproblematic. I remember just getting off work in 2012 and having my scrubs from SJVC on and my backpack, I worked at Circle K and lived in Edgewater. I was almost home, I was stopped by an officer stating that there had been a series of break ins (on Fargo and 11th) and wanted to know where I was going and to see my ID. Me ... wearing bright purple scrubs with a rolling backpack with a broken wheel making all kinds of noise is being asked about robberies. Didn’t make sense.”
SDC: “How did that experience affect the way you lived after?”
LS: “It made me feel like I honestly didn’t belong in a certain side of town. Being on the “White side” of town I was constantly turned down for various things due to their perception of me and my color but being on the other side I was prejudged and stereotyped. It’s like you can’t win. It would be unfair to say I didn’t get it from both sides growing up I am too black for White folk but I’m not black enough for Black folks. It’s sad the way the world works.
SDC: “Just for clarification, what is the ‘White side’ of town?”
LS: “Definitely over there by Edgewater/River Oaks, but I guess anything north of Downtown. The nice houses.”
SDC: “Is there anything you would like people who don’t think racism exists in Kings County to know?”
LS: “I share all these instances to say racism is very real in Hanford. I feel you can deny it, but it’s in OUR faces daily.”
These are just a tiny glimpse into the life-long experiences of our Black, Brown, Indigenous, People of Color in our communities. We do not live in a vacuum; racism is not something that has stayed out of or has been eradicated in our community. Just because you have not personally experienced or seen overt racism in our community, doesn’t mean it does not exist, it just means you haven’t been at the end of a racist act.
Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford.
Want to share your story? Have any questions? Email Ivette at: ivettestafforini@gmail.com
