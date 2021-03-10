Sound Behavioral Health: Yes, no and the value of consent

Authority rests in consent, and the use of yes and no is the establishment and execution of boundaries regarding our consent to people, situations and things.
I find the most authoritative word we have, and use is "no." And the most permissive word we have, and use, is "yes."
No is the word we do like to hear the least. It is the greatest block and halt to our advancements in all situations. A sense of rejection, disappointment, disapproval tends to be sensed, but we fail at times to see that a no could be for our wellbeing and benefit. We do not like hold backs, setbacks, or hindrances which no tends to have the immediate thought and feeling to when first hearing a no to our requests, or advances. However, when we hear "yes," we may sense approval, or permissiveness to our requests, or advances in situations we are focused on. Our yes and no is what set our boundaries on first ourselves, then on others.
What is important in setting boundaries is consent, and this comes down to what we allow into our lives, and personal spaces. Our personal space is not only physically, but also mentally, emotionally, socially and spiritually. Our spaces are managed by our values, which guide the use of our yes and no, and this to what we allow ourselves into, and what we allow others into our lives with the permission as to how far in our lives we allow them. Our values determine what guides our consent in situations and to people. Our yes and no not only determine our boundaries but the consent we allow for ourselves and for others in our lives.
Consent is our engagement with others and others engagement with us, with respect to what each person is mutually comfortable with. With that said, if one person says no and the other says yes, then there is no consent, or mutual agreement. This is what consent is, mutual agreement. Even if what is said no to is not morally wrong. If a person is not feeling to do, or approve of something, then a no needs to be respected on the account of human respect and dignity.
This includes positions of authority to given rulings, or decisions to requests based upon a position of authority to give such rulings. The basis of consent and the use of our yes and no, is the human right and value to choose for themselves, otherwise known as autonomy. The human right to choose for oneself. This first begins with respecting ourself, then respecting others from the respect and love we first give ourselves from what we have.
Before allowing someone consent into my own life and the areas of life which make up my entire being. I must give myself consent to enter a life situation. In other words, my no or yes to someone else, must first be an equal answer to myself first. If I say no to someone else, I first must say no to myself. It is the golden rule of treating others as I treat myself or would want to be treated.
Consent means allowing our right and others right to choose, be regarded with the highest level of sacredness, knowing it places the highest level of human value at the forefront of decisions and involvement in all situations and relationships. Consent begins with values, and values determine how we use our yes and no for ourselves and others in our lives as to how far we commit, or not commit.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
