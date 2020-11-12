Sound Behavioral Health: The power of persistance

Complaining, complacency, excuses, and blaming all are characteristics of unsuccess. However, true success can be found when one decides to put aside all negativity and strive in practicing the next step, regardless of circumstances. This is known as persistence, a learned skill.
I have learned much to some causes to unsuccess, my own and others, and it is beyond knowledge or ability, but whether a person is persistent in a task or goal.
When I make excuses, blame others, complain with no solution, and let my responsibilities go, then I essentially have given up on myself and the circumstance or goal. However, persistence allows us to embrace our failures and successes as a learning experience, requiring an always present willingness and humility to continue learning.
Persistence requires ownership of one’s own goals, situation, and circumstances, while taking the next step forward for themselves, and not expecting someone else to do it for them. Complaining, making excuses, or blaming automatically gives power in a situation or over a goal and vision away to another to fix, accomplish or change. The sad reality is this is unrealistic, and not likely to happen.
Discouragement and setbacks will occur in life, but these are opportunities to learn new skills, ideas, philosophies, beliefs, visions, mission statements, and plan for a different future. The opposite would enable a person to remain stuck in failure or shortcomings as part of their unfair portion in life through a negative attitude and outlook on themselves, life and the world. Missing the teaching opportunity in it for a positive and healthy life, while slipping into despair and criticality of the world around us because of our own negative self-worth which may be evaluated based upon past or present circumstances experienced.
So, what is a persistent person? It is a person who refuses to give up. It is the willingness to fail forward, set a vision and take the next step. This is a step not from circumstance, but from identity. My human identity says what the circumstance, present and future, is in my life, and that identity tells my circumstance, present and future, what role it will have in my life. The circumstance, present or future does not define my human worth and identity. However, it is an opportunity for me to discover the greatness of my human potential found inside. An opportunity to cast vision and relentlessly pursue this despite difficulty or opposition.
First, a person must be honest about themselves in the circumstance or situation. Not everything is another person’s fault when I am involved. I have a responsibility and a response to a circumstance or goal, and that is solely my own, and no one else’s. This means identifying where I did not act, slipped up, erred, and did wrong or was ignorant. It is human! Second, own it. Own my own complacence, faults, and do not sit in denial or avoidance by saying it was because of someone else I did or did not do something. No one made or forced my hand in a decision. If I leave my goal or problem to someone else to achieve or solve, then I will have their outcome, and not my own. Not much freedom in that choice, but still a choice none the less.
Next, look at what I did that did not work, or that I did not act upon, that possibly led to my failure or setback. Reminding myself to ail forward and setbacks can lead to setups. Brainstorm with other people who are knowledgeable in this area or areas. Not with people who will tell me what I want to hear or talk down to you, but give helpful guidance towards achievement. These are people that will provide some challenging feedback which puts thinking and acting in the spotlight for correction put into action. Finding those who model their wisdom in their character and action is a must.
Following that, cast a vision for the next time or next goal in mind, and then plan it out. Get a visual on the possible outcome. With a vision and a plan, this can give a way to go, which produces a hopeful outcome, leading to greater confidence and self-esteem. Thus, limiting the dread and despair of failure, and increasing motivation to take the next step in the plan. This can lead to momentum.
Then, take the next step and focus on the next step. The entire vision or goal cannot be accomplished all at once but must be chunked piece by piece and achieved step by step in realistic tasks. And finally, adjust and re-work the plan.
When a plan is taken step by step, focusing on the next step, then adjusting one step, rather than an entire plan altogether, is easier which helps keep the vision and goal in view without giving up. This will develop our patience beginning with ourselves, then extended to our circumstances and life goals, then to our communities.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
