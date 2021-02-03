Sound Behavioral Health: Rigorous honesty is a good thing

Honesty, and the rigorous type, can be liberating of personal tension being held by deep fears, secrets, inabilities, or even personal shame and guilt accompanied by pains.
Time and again, I have discovered what we avoid tends to be the very medicine we need for personal tensions experienced in life circumstances. Even though we may have experienced this tension before and dealt with it in a healthy way. Each circumstance present new opportunities, and with new opportunities comes new lessons to learn of ourselves and the world around us. A life experience can help bring an unknown blind spot in our lives out into the open. It could be a weakness or a strength we did not realize we had.
A blind spot may be noticed by ourselves or by someone else. Either way, an unknown trait surfaces which has been there before, but never had the chance to be dealt with. Sometimes our perceptions, assumptions, interpretations and beliefs can influence how we approach these tensions and weaknesses or newfound strengths. It can be frightening, or even shameful to feel or see what surfaces. But avoiding it is what will strengthen a weakness to come back later, and it will, and overwhelm us.
This because we have allowed ourselves to trust in fear, which builds exhaustion, much like constantly running with no rest. Running from the real issue and never defusing its power over us, and in us. What can take place is thinking we have it under control when we avoid it, and or minimize personal tensions, fears, phobias, worries, inabilities, and do not build sound beliefs of ourselves in touch with the reality of our humanity. Humanity has limitations, and the body can only take on so much outside of its limitations.
The body has mental, emotional, and spiritual limitations as much as physical limitations, and when a threshold is reached, something must give in order to survive or a crash will occur. A crash can be us mentally and emotionally shutting down, or an unforeseen consequence involving possibly health, life, limb, or legal issues can potentially result. However, instead of trusting in avoiding, and denying the issue when seen. There is a four-letter word which holds a breakthrough, and it is love which holds honesty.
Love is a very general word, and one which is much avoided, but deeply sought after. Love when pursued involves the guarantee of pain, sacrifice, and change. Nothing worth having will come easy and requires the best of us. This means all of us, even the hidden things to come to light for true progression, growth, balance, resulting in peace. When we are honest with ourselves about what new trait, or issue within our character surfaces because of a circumstance, we literally deflate the power of fear over the situation, because we see the trait in us as it is. Normal! A normal result of personal beliefs and behaviors or experiences. The trait now has a name and is now in the open to be dealt with, and not left hiding and plotting against us for the next time while we are not looking.
Honesty allows us to be real about our own limitations, accepting we can only know so much, thus allowing us to calm down emotionally about it, confront our issues with the trait or circumstance, and really dig at true needs trying to be met. Then we can normalize the fear, or weakness which surfaced. We can begin to think clearly for solutions and problem solve and learn new ways to overcome. Honesty allows us to let go of trying to control what is not meant to be controlled, but rather lived with. Honesty involves acknowledging things as they are, and this leads to accepting things which cannot be controlled, or even changed. This builds humility to accepts things outside of our capabilities, and thus being able to see ourselves as we are, and not as we think we should be, or expect ourselves to be as assumed in our minds. Honesty keeps us in touch with reality, and the here and now, while not trying to live, or strive for unrealistic frontiers. Situations do not always have weaknesses exposed, but also new strengths or unknown strengths, and honesty can help uncover them even in our weaknesses.
Sometimes a new life experience can place us in a situation not only recognizing a weakness but also a strength is brought out to deal with a particular weakness or life blind spot. Maybe something someone saw in us that we did not believe, but a life experience brought this out. Even modesty or humility would not downplay or minimize our strengths. Honesty would acknowledge the strength, and be thankful for its place, while controlling the use of the strength for pursuing good for self and others. This can lead to building confidence and a refreshed or enhanced view of ourselves, increased self-esteem, and more joy in life with ourselves, leading to joy with others.
Rigorous honesty is paramount to any healing and having trusted mature people to connect with is essential. Some may believe in God or a Higher Power, having personal beliefs support honesty for personal connection and growth, leading to a lasting hope for their future. Some may pray and meditate to help themselves calm down for rigorous honesty to take place. All of this means we must have a grounding or foundation for honesty to take place for healing, transformation, and growth to occur. It is one thing for another person to see a weakness or strength and point it out, but until we are honest with ourselves, the connection will be missed with our own selves in that area of our lives. And the cycle has a greater tendency of repeating itself and not to our benefit.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
