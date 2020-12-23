Sound Behavioral Health: Remain teachable to overcome hubris

Is downfall found only in the skill and ability a person has, or in the character of a person? Skill and ability are found to be secondary to deeply held views and beliefs one esteems.
It is interesting to see how talent and ability are only at best, half the combination necessary for any pursuit to be prosperous. But rather, having character is the driving force which manages boundaries established by sound morals. This means always having a reference point of return when progressing forward in life and endeavors. It is easy to believe one has all there is to be achieved, or influence when able to influence with ease, forgetting how they arrived at their position.
A mistaken view of reality can set in about themselves, which is overly inflated, seeing themselves above others and being the standard of which things are compared to and measured. A form of arrogance.
This is known as pride, but pride has two sides to it, and this side being described is called, hubris. This is a dangerous place to be because this person no longer can grow since they decided in their actions and belief’s they possess all knowledge, insight, ability, and influence, needing nothing of others knowledge, insight, ability, or influence. Where a person becomes a one man show so to speak. They stop being teachable, or taking direction, to grow through influence. Additionally, they ignore their own human limitations, and go beyond them in their distorted view of themselves and reality.
The spirit and nature of hubris can cloud the vision of a person to see only the great talents, successes, and abilities and ascribe them to the person. This without recognition to outside factors which taught and enabled them to grow in these talents to the level they are currently at. Beginning to see oneself as better, creates an isolation of oneself from others in a superior-like belief system, and not allowing ourselves to be taught. Thus, shutting themselves off from the infilling relationship qualities only found in community.
Thinking one has arrived, and our abilities are in and of ourselves can create an unteachable person, isolating themselves or propping themselves up as more superior or domineering to others. This can cause supporters, and people to pull away from them, and the potential for the lack of accountability to lead to disastrous decisions made without wisdom found in the presence of proper counsel. How can we avoid the downfall hubris has caused many people to experience?
The prevention is quite simple. Remain teachable! Each person has something to teach us. Including an infant has much to teach a person, and each person has much to learn of and from an infant. Just as infants learn of life through what is experienced, they also must be open to receive for their needs to be met. We must acknowledge our humanity, and this involves knowing and understanding we are limited, and what those limits consist of universally. Knowing our limits also leads to meaning we have needs to be met. Like the infant relying on another to learn how to meet their needs to grow and crying out for the need. We too, must remain open to learning where the resources are at to meet our needs for human growth individually, and reach out to them. This is not done alone, but in community. Also, having an attitude of gratitude, being thankful for each day and opportunity for new or different insight can help us treat each moment as a new and prosperous opportunity.
Even when experiencing something similar as before, looking for new lessons, or similar ones, but new insights leave us open to being a student of life and other people to learn from. We may have something not practiced often, but once known, reinforced with greater significance to us where we find ourselves in life. We will connect more with people, life and its wonderful wisdoms which help us prosper in our lives with peace, assurance, tranquility, self-efficacy, accountability, integrity, and humility, while leading to greater management of our talents as we have properly placed them, because we have properly placed ourselves in a position of needing to learn.
It is a matter of remaining connected and receiving nutrients of wisdom found in the counsel of good community for our sustained growth. Like a fruit attached to a vine receives nutrients, so does a person who remains connected to others to learn for their growth. But, like a fruit which falls from the vine, withers, rots, and dies, so it is similar for the person who disconnects themselves in their overly inflated sense of self.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
