Sound Behavioral Health: Organization and consistency creates balance in life

Much of consistency stems from a skill of organizing resources to operate in an effective manner, then fine tuning the craft to allow for efficiency to occur, while preserving the same or close to the mark achievable results.
As a hot rodder and drag racer I was always taught growing up that consistency wins. The most consistent driver, car and operation has the best shot at winning consistently time and time again. It can also be the one who makes the fewest mistakes as my grandfather always says. Mistakes are inevitable in each situation, and each situation presents opportunities for lessons learned and processes of improvement for the future and ourselves. My father taught me the art of organization and having a structured flow.
We always had our rituals in each phase of our drag racing operations together. Whether I was driving or crewing, or if my father was driving or crew chiefing. We had our structures and patterns for rituals which made things fit properly for their placement and function.
Championships are not won on the track, but in the garages and awarded on the tracks, and recognized at banquets. Tireless hours holding a light, wrench, or thinking over why or how something is the way it is in the operation or previous run. This is where the real work is. Then trailering to the track, unloading, pit set up, tech inspection, warm up, towing to the line, making the run, and analyzing the run data and next run preparation. The set up of the pit to function as we do back at the garage is of utmost importance. Why? We practice as we race. For real! Notice I mentioned “set up.” We must set a stage and things must have their place to function and be in place to function together for the end to be met with the best possible outcome. The priority is not winning but coming home alive and safe at the top end of the track.
Organization has safety in mind because it considers every piece is in place for the function of the overall goal which sustains human value and growth. It also creates balance. When things have a place, function, and order to them, then each have meaning. When these pieces work together in support of one another, we have effectiveness. Then when we can recreate this moment or series of actions.
Now, we can repeat this pattern of organized things or our structured processes towards a repeated same or similar close-to outcome. This creates consistency. In our drag racing operations, once effectiveness and consistent effectiveness are achieved with skill to a certain level, then we began to work on streamlining or cutting things down.
Eliminating or fine tuning our system of operations was then the opportunity given to create more room for growth and prosperity within our racing pursuits. I like to look at this phase as multiplying our talents from what was given to us to begin with as we managed them principally. This was achieved through lessons learned along the way, evaluating what worked for us, and what was not working, or working against us.
There are signs to watch for disorganization taking place in our lives. Signs can be in the form of stress, anxiety, worry, dread, despair, depression, pain, shame, or guilt to list a few. A combination of these signs and symptoms may be signs of things being out of balance or disorganized which may need an introspective and outward reflection for evaluation. These signs and symptoms have opportunity to occur when demands in our lives are added to our beliefs, values and philosophy being greater than our personal capacity, ability, resources, knowledge, skill, and talent. This combination runs into the presentation of unrealistic expectations, which can look like a legalistic and competitive nature like approach in our pride to achieve such expectations. When we work from unreasonable expectations with an added effort on our part which reaches beyond our capacity, design, ability, or knowledge and this is added to failure, falling short, mishap, loss, or a combination of these occurrences.
A consistent healthy pattern is established and built from first recognizing personal capacity, ability, resources, knowledge, skill, talent, and design being greater than or equal to a demand presented to me. When these things line up, we have reasonable expectations. With reasonable expectations recognized and accepted along with the addition of personal capacity, ability, resources, knowledge, skill, talent, and design aligned with the best possible outcome and success. We achieve a balanced, accepted, and true self. From here, a balance, accepted, and true self coupled with the openness to learn and have our beliefs, values, and philosophies challenged we grow to a greater personal capacity of ability.
From this position of greater personal capacity achieved, we can add stable beliefs and reasonable expectations to this and have an outcome which supports our deepest needs. The needs of practiced principles supporting human value and happiness. Through properly placed and applied principles, an overflow in peace, hope, love, joy, patience, faith, honesty, integrity, humility, gentleness, mercy, forgiveness, resulting in our wholeness of lasting personhood experienced.
The human value and function respected as it is protected, preserved, and made to prosper through simple organization. Organization established through the application of principles supports human value and functioning. An organized structured consistent flow creates a balanced and prosperous atmosphere and environment of authenticity.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
