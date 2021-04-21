Sound Behavioral Health: Objectivity means examining situations without bias

It is amazing how things can be taken out of proportion or confused to allow doubt or chaos into our thinking and behavior.
When we overthink something and subject a situation, or piece of information to our perspectives, feelings, past experiences, values, or biases we can miss things for what they truly are.
Looking at things objectively means to acknowledge things not in the light of being right or wrong, but simply acknowledging things as they are in an honest non-judgmental approach. This allows things and situations be as they are without our input, or indifferences toward them. We end up reading from it, rather than reading into it.
We receive what is there, not trying to put meaning or interpretation into what is experienced. Being objective means calling things for what they are on the surface, apart from morality and immorality, but through present observable facts.
When we read into something or subject a situation or thing to our personal biases, we can create unnecessary tension within ourselves, which can come out in our interactions and relationships with others.
However, when we choose to view a situation or experience, knowing our personal biases, feelings, beliefs, values, and morality, we can acknowledge it. We can begin to see the object as it actually is apart from anything else.
Without subjecting the situation to our biased interpretation we can maintain a sense of simplicity and peace.
This allows us to meet a situation or thing where it is at and not subject the outcome to where we want it to be or where we are at ourselves. This can allow us to normalize it — even things which are beyond our capacity to understand in the moment.
Through the practice of an objective approach to situations and things, we can lower the potential of having a sense of feeling threatened, incompetent, hopeless, helpless or the formulation of unreasonable personal expectations in relation to what we are confronted with in a situation or thing.
Being objective means carrying a non-judgmental approach into a moment, allowing things to be as they are, not trying to change it, enabling us to see things as they are, and choose our response. All of which can lead us to simplicity and peace with a sense of hope with normalcy. This allows us to accept life as it happens on its own terms and not be subject to our own.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
