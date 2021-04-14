Sound Behavioral Health: Life is about more than being right or wrong

Is life about being good little boys and girls? What is the purpose and point behind right and wrong? Life is about relationship and not being right or wrong.
First, I do not want to give the impression it does not matter what we do, whether right or wrong, good, or bad. However, I want to go deeper and express a core response to right and wrong, good and bad decisions.
Picture this for a moment. Our day is made up of one task after another, and the choices we make to pursue those tasks can determine their outcome and determine consequences or rewards. Sure, we experience a variety of personal experiences like confidence, assurance, acceptance, accomplishment, new job opportunity, lower premiums or discounts, safer communities etc. When it was made with bad decisions, or the task was immoral, we may experience shame, guilt, embarrassment, legal problems, divorce, job loss, higher crime rate, etc.
If our very existence is summed up in our last task or the behaviors we have done, are doing, or will do. What is the goal of all of these? What is the purpose or motivation for good behaviors and actions? What do they support? Some may say, well it keeps us out of trouble, or losing things we value. I say, so what! So, what that you lose this or that of value. Why do we not want to lose certain things because of poor choices or poor conduct and behavior?
If I am doing good to simply avoid consequences, this can be self-centered and removes me from my community of fellow humans who are built like me with the same value. I get it, we do not want to consequently lose our freedom when a poor action is committed, namely a crime, infidelity, frivolous spending, etc. So, I have learned the loss of human freedom is tied up in our reminder of what goes along with poor choices, behaviors, and actions such as crime, poor budgeting, lying, and things of the alike. Choices, and behaviors which contradict our values supported by morals and principles. These values which are in place to protect ourselves as humans living in this life.
Morals and values are more than simply a way to stay out of trouble. They are guides which help provide structure, organization from the core of human sacredness while protecting human sacredness. Human sacredness is tied up in what brings a human being fully to life. Every human is a thinking, creating, judging, feeling, and individual being. An individual with its own thoughts, desires for safety, protection, joy, enjoyment, pleasure, opportunities for further growth and knowledge for personal happiness. Actions and behaviors can be determined morally right or wrong in values when human sacredness is protected and guided towards living out more of the innate and unalienable rights and desires of human dignity being maintained. A pursuit of happiness!
These unalienable rights such as freedom, peace, safety, respect for mind, body, soul, creativity, inclusion, right to be heard, right to be understood, right to speak, be considered, to matter, have purpose and meaning, right to a future with hope, right to choose freely for myself, right to grow, right to protection and providence of my mind, body, and soul. These are some of the many values which each human is endowed with regardless of choice, behavior, belief, culture, background, sex, gender, religion, geographic location, etc.
Sometimes poor choices are made to meet basic needs which stem from our sacredness. However, an ignorant or misguided person acting on what they only know can attempt to get respect in a way which violates human sacredness, or human rights. Not excusable, yet however understandable when viewed through the lens of a person’s knowledge of principles and their relationship to principles which support human life and its sacredness. Principles and morals such as honesty, integrity, empathy, sympathy, respect, dignity, compassion, encouragement, humility, gentleness, consideration, generosity, kindness, patience, forgiveness, love, etc. Now, this does not mean every good choice made was made with human dignity in mind.
Some good choices are made from selfish ambition stemming from personal cravings and desires. In other words, a surface value without consideration of a deeper personal need. It is human to not think of this, especially when making on-the-fly decisions. As humans we have an instinct for survival and to live. It is what is built into every human, and points to our sense and need for hope. However, when there is an absence of understanding our core value as humans, we may not act from our sacredness as our primary thought and motive.
We walk a tight rope of endless what if’s, with the next step being our last. Thus, being judged by our last move or being only as good as our next. This carries the great potential of leaving a sense of little direction or guidance, and hopelessness. With that said, I have learned and observed morals and values when understood for what they are in place for, we can learn to appreciate the freedoms of our human value which they protect and speak for.
When we have a relationship connection with human value and its sacredness, we can better understand the morals, principles, and values which we practice and hold to. With a greater relationship to human sacredness, we can not only make sense of our beliefs, thinking, feeling and acting. But we can discover greater meaning to ourselves and our lives, as life is more than simply morals and values — but more of what they support….sacredness of humanity and life!
Life is about deeper relationships, not surface level actions. This type of mindset can help bring understanding into our past, present and provide insight for moving into our future. It provides a greater sense of community, unity, direction, safety, health, and assurance for a future in freedom of life. Human sacredness understanding helps promote a hope infused guidance!
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
