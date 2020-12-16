Sound Behavioral Health: Imprisoned to the past

Much of what we believe tends to be from what has happened and have experienced apart from what is possible and true. Fear imprisons us to what happened before. Love seeks new and different outcomes with risk.
What is it that causes many people to not try something bold, or daring, or of their own passion?
Excuses, and procrastination is in play as we complain of not having the right time, resources, talent or ability. A fear of failure is a common barrier to break through for any success to be attempted, let alone achieved. But it is not only the fear of failure, but the feelings that come with failure. The shame, rejection, embarrassment, energy spent and lost along with many others. The hurt experienced has a way of teaching us. Some internalize it as this was bad and they are wrong for trying, as if to say there is something wrong with them.
This can turn into a cycle of protecting ourselves from being hurt at the expense of not taking the risks necessary for our fullest and deepest potential and desires to be lived. In other words, we run the potential of our own happiness being the expense paid for playing it safe. Others may internalize it as a lesson learned but does not deter them from expressing their deepest desires but learn a new or better way to explore how those desires or dreams can become a reality in their lives. This is not to say those individuals did not experience the same pain or experience. They did. The focus is either on fear or love. Everyone will experience fear. Fear can confine us, and love can empower us and liberate us to greater frontiers. Behavioral change without heart change will not last but be fake.
It can be difficult to think what happened before will not happen again which led to the negative outcome of our previous attempts at things. This could be a variety of areas. This could be in school, addiction recovery, relationships, marriage, business, career, parenting and more. When we remember the pain associated with the loss of something in our lives, it is normal to avoid pain or causing hurt to ourselves again. The pain of failure can be enormous and can enable us to salvage what is remaining so as not to risk losing what is left of ourselves. This is where being jaded can come in and rob us of potential and dreams and needs.
For example, a common one today is romantic relationships. People probably experience the most pain and hurt in romantic relationships than any other risk-taking engagement in life. It is the most vulnerable and trusting relationship one can open themselves up to with a perfect stranger. The work, the learning, confiding, trusting one experiences is tremendous, and is what is necessary for our needs to be met, and for a relationship to work. But all too often those efforts may seem to amount to the end of a relationship, and the pain experienced seems to outweigh the effort put into the relationship, causing pain, resentment, bitterness, anger, fear of loss, possibly embarrassment, betrayal, guilt, and shame may also set in as experienced because of the loss of a romantic relationship.
Then when the time comes of the need for expressing ourselves in a relationship is a personal need, the memory of the pain or failure surfaces to remind us, and we believe it to be true for ourselves to happen again that way. This becomes our worldview of that part of our lives. It can be what we base our decisions and involvements on, rather than truth, but based upon the subjective reality of our own experiences. So, how do we not remain imprisoned to our past experiences while wanting a hopeful outcome for our present and future selves? That our previous attempts will not be like our future attempts?
First, we must understand life happens on life’s terms and not according to our own understanding and efforts. We cannot control circumstances, or people, but only ourselves in those circumstances and outside of them. We will need to take an inventory of ourselves during those times and understand and accept this was us at that time and is not who we are right now. Accepting we are limited and can only see so much into a matter. This offers the opportunity to see ourselves as human, and not perfect, while allowing love to flow in forgiving imperfections in ourselves, and then in others.
This can help us see ourselves and others more lovingly and open us up to the possibility of a new self as we open ourselves to take the risks, we know we are worth taking for. This means accepting we are worth the greatest risk, no matter the pain endured, for the total happiness and expression of our passions in our lives. If I failed at a business, it does not mean I will fail in the future. It was for that time that I failed, not definite in the future I will fail. It does not mean I am meant to fail or that I am a failure. Same for a relationship, or the person who has been divorced several times, or the person who has relapsed several times and in and out of rehab treatment a half of a dozen times.
The next thing is to learn about the circumstance, the timing, and the setting of the loss or failure. Not all times and settings are the same. Having an awareness of our own lack of knowledge, strength, willpower, and the circumstances can help us learn for future endeavors. Not prevent ambition or pursuit of personal happiness and liberation for the sake of playing it safe. We will all experience pain one way or another. It is simply a matter of how we will choose to endure the pains of life, and how we will redirect them. This is our choice and power to exercise. Sure, if we avoid hurts and pains, we will not lose many things. However, if we do not run the risk of experiencing pain and risking losses in pursuit of deeply ingrained desires of a healthy life.
We lose one thing for certain. Ourselves. When we try again, we operate from the deep human need of pleasure, which is hope centered. We become a student of life, without trying to master it, we learn from it and not live-in yesterday’s outcomes as today or tomorrows realities and possibilities.
The final thing is to not allow ourselves the place for excuses or complaints to avoid endeavors which remind us of pain but take the next step for our own happiness and wellbeing we know our humanity deserves and demands for itself. Seek that next treatment for your addiction even though you are told it will be the same. Seek the romantic relationship you are looking for, the degree you started but want to finish. Start the business you always dreamed of owning, the non-profit to help your community, or the ministry you were told you are too young for. You live life once. So, live it with passion and purpose!
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
