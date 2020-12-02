Sound Behavioral Health: Humility can lead to success

Much of what is not know or learned is because of a lack of humility. The taking of a low position in something in life.
It is amazing how much success in something can come from having humility and being humble. Taking a low position, rather than one of promoted high esteem or importance. What does this mean? Well, it means we place ourselves in a position that is not in competition with anybody, open to being taught by others and life experiences as a student. Humility is not a less-than view of our value as humans; however, it enhances the reality of us as humans and improves our behaviors through our relationships.
Humility works like this. When a person has a high view of themselves where they believe they should direct more than seek or learn, this person is battling pride and arrogance. Thinking one knows the right and only way to something when limited themselves in such knowledge. Humility says to follow, observe, try, and grow.
The opposite is pride, which says I do not need the help of another, I know what is best, and I need to be better than others. Humility builds relationships through the value of humans, their wisdom shared, exchange of love through helpful wisdom gained and taught, and improves confidence and trust. Pride is very isolating and judgmental, placing self at the top and everyone else beneath, not recognizing our own limitedness, degrading ourselves by degrading others of same value.
Humility is something learned. Humility can be learned through a process involving humiliation, and failures of life have lessons in them showing a person’s need to be taught. The pain of not having success in something, or the failure of a relationship, or business venture can bring a person low to realize they do not have all the answers, nor will they have them all either, since life operates on life’s terms, and not our own thinking. What can we do about this to not allow a repeated pattern of shame, guilt, and pain to occur?
Well, it is simple, yet difficult too. Stop thinking I must have all the answers. Stop thinking I must be better than the other person to have success or meaning. Begin to seek wisdom and knowledge from every situation as it has value. Seek what can be learned in those situations, not what I want to learn, but what it has to offer in the moment.
Allow myself to be teachable by all people, young and old, no matter culture or background. Everyone has something to give and receive. Give out wisdom of what I have learned and allow people to use it as they choose to. And finally, never think I have arrived, but can always learn something new, even in situations I have navigated successfully. Humility is simple. It goes from a position of needing to be right, to a position of needing to learn. Always take the position of needing to learn and there will be a never-ending abundance of knowledge and options available to us.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
