Sound Behavioral Health: How can we learn to balance ourselves?

The highest level of living is found in healthy balance of our lives in all areas working together.
Personal wellness involves our total person being in balance and the various areas of our lives working together. When working together in a healthy pattern, we can find ourselves achieving our highest capabilities and potentials. With that, there are areas of our lives which need healthy actions and resources to assist us in having a balanced lifestyle, achieving our highest level of potential and capability. Thus, achieving greater senses of confidence and emotional and mental stability.
Our physical area involves our bodies and physical health. Physical actions and behaviors which can improve our physical wellbeing can be in the ways of physical exercise, diet and nutrition, hobbies, Doctor visits, prescribed medication, medical check-ups, outdoor nature walks, vacations, gardening, projects, art, drawing, painting, adequate sleep, body and dental hygiene and more activities can help us achieve the highest form of physical health.
Another area of our lives needing attention is our emotional life. Having our nerves discomforted or distressed can cause random thoughts and actions if we do not manage them. Emotional health can be tended to by practices such as meditation, prayer, talking to someone about what we may be feeling or experiencing. Some other activities to promote our emotional wellbeing include journaling, thinking about what we are feeling, identifying our feelings in the moment, and listening to music. These are among the many behaviors that can be performed to lower and manage a healthy emotional life. It is also found that exercise and other physical activities can help reduce emotional intensity as the emotions and feelings have a healthy redirection.
The following area of our wellbeing and wellness includes our intellectual or mental health. This is where our thoughts and health of our mind come into play.
A healthy-thought life can produce a healthy sense of self and self-image. Activities which can promote a healthy mind are reading literature of different types, self-help books, higher education, study for promotion, research laws and regulations, reading scriptures, the news, watching TV or movies, and other similar activities have the tendency to engage healthy mindsets and thought patterns for a pro-social way.
The next area for consideration is our occupational health. This is where we find our work. Finding an occupation which is a good fit involves having an occupation which speaks of supporting our values and morals. It also involves a job which is an avenue of our passions. Our occupational health involves communication of needs, concerns, safety and ideas. Occupational health also involves learning and understanding job community regulations and laws which can equip us for our responsibilities with competence, increasing our self-efficacy and trust among our peers, subordinates, and superiors. Thus, opening the door for potential increased future growth and prosperity.
The area that follows is our social health and wellness, which involves the relationships we keep with those around us. When we surround ourselves with pro-social people and practicing social behaviors producing a balance socially, connections are non-toxic or less toxic.
Behaviors which can help our social health include attending Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous,church, synagogues, community board meetings, Parent/Teacher Associations, sporting groups and maintaining a sense of respect for ourselves and others.
There may be social connections which are toxic to ourselves that need cutting off and addressing. Cutting off toxic relationships or minimizing contact with toxic people can be a way of improving our social health. This area can be difficult to manage because it may involve the deepest connections in life as well, such as family. No matter the role one carries in our lives, social health is principally sound, supports and builds life, and does not tear it down. Social health is not role-based, but does need principally centered people filling roles in our lives promoting a higher quality of self and community.
The portion of our lives which needs attention next is our environmental lives and health. This involves where we live and how we upkeep this area in an organized fashion. This can be seen when we keep our homes clean and organized, having a routine of chores, mowing the yard, doing the laundry, cleaning dishes, recycling, making the bed and many other activities which help maintain our home environments and communities that make it much more welcoming and less stressful.
The final area of our consideration of wellness and personal wellbeing is our spirituality. This is our relationship to life and the world around us, including ourselves, people, and God as a person may understand God. Not to be confused with religion, but religion can be an organized fashion of expressing our spirituality. Spirituality helps us see beyond the seen, producing a sense of hope.
Activities to assist in a healthy spiritual health are prayer, meditation, church, outreach programs, nature walks, Scripture reading, hobbies, seeking wisdom, connecting with like-minded people, reading testimonies, writing, or playing music, practicing forgiveness, pilgrimages and service to others are among several of the many forms of spiritual practices which can aid us in achieving a spiritual health producing a positive self-image of meaning and purpose.
With these areas considered of physical, emotional, intellectual, occupational, social, environmental, and spiritual health. Focusing on one over the other creates an imbalance when our mind, body, and soul desire balance for normalcy. As we are wired for connection, so are the areas of ourselves wired for connection to one another, and not isolated. This is how life is not lived in a vacuum, but in an open, and balanced integrated way for a healthy life.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!