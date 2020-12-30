Sound Behavioral Health: Gratitude and how to gain a sense of it

Having an attitude of gratitude gives us the opportunity to behold the beauty of an opportunity found within a situation.
Much of what holds us back or causes us to miss the beauty of a situation is the lack of thankfulness for the simplicity of situations. Simplicity meaning to find the simple strengths and joys of each moment. This can be even found in pain.
The pain of a situation which can teach us a valuable life lesson for the next season of life can provide an opportunity for growth once never had. Being open with humility to learn the lesson can be best received when thankful to having something once not had. A situation may not be at the time we expected, desired, or thought to be best. However, taking everything with a sense of appreciation for what something is, rather than what I think it should be, helps me see the situation for what it is and acknowledging it for what it has to offer me. This affords me the opportunity to move with the situation and accept situations and things as they are and not as I see myself. It gives ourselves completely to the situation or thing in an open-minded manner, ready to receive from the situation what it has to offer. This provides a more optimistic mindset, and less pessimistic.
So how do we gain a greater sense of gratitude?
Well first, it is a matter of first checking our expectations. It would not be reasonable to impose upon a situation certain expectations when a situation presents its own unique presentation of life. Next, following this, allowing the situation to show us what is available and working with the available opportunities and resources. This means remain observant for the positive opportunities and benefits of wellness.
This enables us to avoid disappointment and infuse flexibility, creativity, and potential service to others. Third, we become less self-centered and more other-centered since the situation is not about us and our expectations, and more about what it presents for us to be part of. This allows us to relinquish stress of expectations and notice the beauty of a situation and its opportunities. We allow the situation be what it is and we part of it, and not directing it.
Finally, we can take in these opportunities with thanks for them as not had before and possibly not had again. Having an attitude and mindset of thanks and gratitude is about keeping an eye out more for what is good in a circumstance than what is bad about a situation or circumstance. We can enjoy more of who we and other people are as individuals while still noticing and being around the not-so-great things we do not enjoy or like. And take in more of the positive things in life in every situation, cultivating a more confident and hopeful view of ourselves, and our world around us.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!