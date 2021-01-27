Sound Behavioral Health: Exploring the five stages of grief

Trying to avoid pain or stuffing pain when loss occurs can cause pain to be worse later. Grieving is normal and healthy, but there are no one single way to grieve. Some are healthy and unhealthy ways to grieve.
No one enjoys pain, let alone anyone enduring a loss. In loss, it is normal to experience an array of emotions, since emotions are indicators of what we are experiencing.
Our thoughts go with those emotions and even our emotions can be triggered by our thoughts, along with our thoughts triggered by our emotions. When loss occurs, we go through stages, and these stages occur in any order and are not sequential and can last for any amount of time. These stages make up what is called grief.
Grief is a normal bodily response to loss and pain. Not only the loss of a loved one, but the loss of a job, relationship, limb, health, ability, or even when a person breaks an addiction. Grief occurs when a normal relationship is no longer there, and an imbalance is experienced, because what was normal is no longer there. Even unhealthy balances when lost can cause a person to experience unknown territory of discomfort. This discomfort is pain, and where once there was pleasure, there is now no pleasure. Regardless of the loss, healthy or unhealthy, grieving can and will occur in some shape or form, with varying severity. When dealing with grief and loss, it is about where a person is at and processing the stage, they are in. It is not about just getting through or where one thinks, or another thinks where they should be at.
But learning to adjust our lives to live with the new normal and having a different relationship with the lost person or object we have a relationship with. There are five stages one deals with and goes through.
The first stage is denial. This can be when a sudden occurrence or loss happens and the reality of this relationship no longer being a present reality is not accepted or realized as real. Rather the person may be in shock, or confusion and not accept the empty space that is no longer occupied, and this is now becoming their new normal. Acknowledging the reality of an event can help move into its new reality. This can turn into anger once realizing the reality of the loss.
The next stage is anger, and this can then set in as an expression of disgust or response to fear, or feeling things are unfair. Loss can feel like being robbed, and when things do not happen the way expected, planned, or thought otherwise according to certain beliefs or expectations. There is an injustice experienced and anger is a natural and normal response for the feeling of injustice being done. When one loses a relationship of some sort, a sense of being robbed results. Bitterness, frustration, even rage can set in, to name a few emotions. This can be expressed not only about the situation but towards themselves, others, even God about what they are experiencing. Once again, normal because this is relational and there is no one set way a person deals with their grief or when because each person is made up of varying life shaping experiences forming who they are inwardly with beliefs, feelings, worldviews, and values.
Allowing someone to simply vent their anger is helpful as this normalizes their sense of injustice and sadness experienced. Once this is welcomed and the person can express themselves safely without judgement, they can feel more at ease about themselves, the loss and begin to think clearly and prioritize things for their care.
After that, the third stage is bargaining, and this is an individual attempt to avoid the impending loss or save the loss. This is when a person alters behaviors or prays more earnestly to petition the favor of God or their personal Higher Power in hopes of swaying the loss from occurring. Many wish I, could of, should of, what if I, and only if I statements start going through someone’s mind when dealing with a loss. It can be seen in an asking for more time if they did something good in exchange. An exchange for good favor.
The fourth stage of grief is when the reality of loss sets in completely and knowing there is nothing can be done about the loss. The loss is here and what used to be in its place is now gone. Feelings of sadness, loneliness, the sense of feeling overwhelmed and crying may set in. A deep sense of remorse when considering how this will or have an impact on their life can set in. Loss of a loved one for example carries other losses such as loss of companionship, future memories made, assistance, income, etc. The loneliness and sense of being overwhelmed is never isolated, but spider webs out in its effects. Therefore, being patient and empathetic with someone is essential.
Saying we understand what they are experiencing or what they need to do to overcome this sadness is not appropriate. But being there for them to help them learn to live with that absence is helping them learn to live differently with the void. Doing hobbies or things with them that bring joy to their lives can help see the good in life to be enjoyed, and thus begin enjoying life with a different relationship with the loss. This can help a person move forward into acceptance.
Acceptance is when a person, although still feeling the effects of the loss, have come to a place of accepting reality. They have come to a place where they are able to move forward with the void and can function for themselves with its absence. The relationship with the loss has taken a new role in their life, although no longer a physical presence.
The loss of connection desires connection to cope and grieve the loss. Connection is what is desired when the connection is severed, and a loss ensued against someone’s will. Injustice is felt, and pain results with the desire for pleasure to be gained through establishing a connection. Sometimes for the relief of pain, and desire for connection, unhealthy habits which can result into addictive or destructive patterns may follow. They can be in the form of alcohol, drugs, pornography, sex, gambling, eating, shopping or several other impulsive or compulsive behaviors. Although a normal and natural response when considering personal life shaping experiences and pain felt.
These are yet, unhealthy, however, they are seeking the same thing: need for connection in a loss. To prevent unhealthy connections, healthy connections are needed, and this in the form of stable, sober, and life building bonds such as family, friends, co-workers which seek our wellbeing personally and invest in us, rather than take from us. Life gives, death takes. Loss is the death of something, and life helps restore, build, and exalt.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
