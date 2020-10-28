Sound Behavioral Health: Disappointments found in our expectations

Expectations met and unmet can set the tone for disappointment. But are expectations formed through a person’s interpretation of their own belief system as the absolute truth of a matter?
It is amazing how often I have been disappointed, shot down, shut down, rejected, failed, and even succeeded, been joyful, surprised, provided for, and even been calm with contentment outside of my own beliefs and expectations. Expectations of how I believed a situation, circumstance, time in life, or a relationship was to be or would even turn out. Ever have that situation where everything seems to be going wrong, or out of your control, and the thoughts are “This is it, time is running out, and I can’t see this going well for me?” Then an opportunity opens, or a piece of wisdom comes your way, and the heavens open for you. Or the opposite, one could be doing things right, law abiding, caring for their health, and day-to-day responsibilities. Then everything is lost in a moment or season of life. These are unexpected moments of life. The questions to ask are, “Do we manage our expectations?”, “Do our expectations manage us?” and “What are my expectations based off of?”
For the first question, I find we can and should manage our expectations. Keeping in mind we are human and limited in all we can do or accomplish will help us be more open to possible outcomes. When this occurs, more opportunities for help through advice and wisdom of more people appear. This opens more human connection, gaining wisdom towards being an understanding and resilient person. A big picture thinker who can bounce back from adversity, and handle success likewise is developed.
For the second question, when our expectations manage us, we can become an all or nothing thinker. This is a dangerous place and can be one where we isolate ourselves from others and potential opportunities for success. This is what I like to call, “The cause and effect minded.” If I do this action, or deed then I will have this result. That can be generally true, but not absolutely true, or always the case. A person who never drinks a day in their life, exercises regularly, eats a nutritious diet, and had regular check-ups then dies at a young age to a form of cancer does not add up with the cause and effect mindedness. It is a black and white, all or nothing thought process without consideration of the limits of humanity and life itself. This can result in reinforced false beliefs, thinking, and emotional distress in anger, sadness, depression, anxiety, etc. Very few things are absolutes when considering majority of things are at best predictable within certain limits of life laws which surround us.
Then there is the third question of what a person’s expectations are based off. Our beliefs are also how we perceive the world around us and ourselves. It is our own interpretation of what is read, or what is seen, taught, or experienced. Evidence is what is looked for when a belief is formed to provide a sense of security towards something or an outcome. So, what factual evidence supports the interpretation I would have regarding a belief about a situation, circumstance, person, or relationship? Things such as these are at best predictable due to their free autonomous nature in life. Examples of an absolute would be life elements such as gravity holds me down, water and oxygen support life, or birth and death will occur in every life.
When disappointment sets in about a situation, considering our expectations within us is the first step. Then evaluate how those expectations were formed, because others may not have those same expectations, nor do they have to. Hence the freedom of humanity to choose for themselves as well as we for ourselves. Next, evaluate the interpretation of our beliefs where expectations are based off. Others may not hold the same interpretation even if they relatively believe the same thing, or they do not believe what you believe at all. Once again, we must understand, this is their human right and must adjust our expectations of them without the expectation of another person conforming to us. These methods help us speak across the aisle from one party to another by first managing ourselves, and learning to move with others, and others with us. This limits, isolating, all or nothing thinking, ultimatums, anxiety, depression and allows the freedom of people to thrive through first allowing it to flourish in us by not placing demands on ourselves first that flow onto others. It free’s us from the belief of demanding ourselves to achieve or be granted a particular outcome, or else our meaning and security is not intact. And provides us with more freedom to move in life, physically, mentally, emotionally, socially and spiritually.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!