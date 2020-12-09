Sound Behavioral Health: Deserve, or not deserve

Deserving is not a matter of circumstance, but a matter of dignity and value at a deeper level. True change in behavior begins by understanding human value to determine what is deserved.
Where do we begin when asking the question of what I deserve, or what do I want, or need, or should have? It is a question, which is loaded, that holds many variances in responses because of the assortment of beliefs surrounding what makes a person deserving or worthy of something.
I find much in life and our behaviors are rooted in what we believe or were taught and shown by others. We then internalize this for ourselves as a view of ourselves, and what is for us and not for us. In other words, what we deserve or not deserve. A person may have experienced much shame, put downs, rejections, abuse, addictions, or trauma in their family growing up, and believes this is what is for them, although in their heart of hearts they want opposite of this. They see a couple together happily for years and say that is not meant for themselves but is meant for another person. Many times, people pass up opportunity because it is not what they believe they deserve, because fear of what is different frightens them. They do not know what to expect, even knowing it is good for them.
It is amazing we tend, as humans, to want what we expect, knowing it causes us pain and tears us down as a person. This is where we operate from a self-perceived sense of self-worth or self-image without a second thought at times. Our sense of image and self as treated and cared for by others has allowed us to internalize what we believe we deserve or do not deserve simply from our learned experiences. This is a tough cycle to change but can change little by little.
When beginning with what I deserve, I must begin with myself as a person. Totally stripped of any right or wrong done in my life. I am not taking away from consequences for crimes or hurts caused. I am talking about what a person deserves to change at the core. Consequences are meant to bring change, and how we approach a person in any situation must have an internal starting point for any change to take effect. This internal starting point is our humanity, and the tenderness the soul of a human deserves, but more importantly, what the human value demands.
Human value is wrapped up equally in respect, patience, joy, forgiveness, understanding, creativity, peace, kindness, love, compassion, connection, consideration, tenderness, honesty, truth, self-control, faithfulness, loyalty, gentleness to name a few. These are things sought after in our knowledge and ignorance of right or wrong. It is human, and what we deserve regardless, because it is what makes this machine operate. Oil is put into a car because it demands it to operate properly. Just because the car has broken down and caused me frustration, I do not deprive it of oil. It deserves oil to properly function and get back to normal operations. I may drive it differently, or change its primary function, but it will still receive the same respect as purposed. The same is true for a human.
Helping ourselves understand what our sacredness is, and how to protect it can help us make better demands of life for the safeguarding of our own lives. Why choose a toxic partner just because it is all you know or grew up witnessing? Or that job which leaves you underappreciated and is not your passion just because you are told it’s as good as it will ever get for you? We have a human right to be loved, and respected equally, and do not have to settle for less than what our human value deserves.
We can take a stand for what our human value deserves, and look at what is true and real, and see if it supports building that value up in our lives. If it does not, then we have the right to demand it not be in our lives and we deserve to have in our lives those relationships which do support our human value. Challenge every belief and opinion with life truth and principles for your own life. This can build a sense of confidence which can carry into every life pursuit and situation with a greater sense of hope, optimism, and self-image. It is a matter of not wanting what I expect and wanting what is true of what I deserve based upon human value, aside from what others have said to me, about me, or done to me. They are equal in value like me, and principles of life govern what my value is, not a limited view or opinion of another human like me.
Unless we change our view of ourselves based upon life-governing truths, we will not have the happiness we truly seek in our lives. We will end up having relationships end (personal or professional) because we did not view ourselves worthy or deserving of good things, thus holding ourselves back from those we love and responsible to and for. This in turn will hold them back from the best of themselves, and then old behaviors repeat the cycle reinforcing the old belief pattern believed of not being deserving. More things will not bring true happiness, but more of you will bring happiness to the fullest. True change in life begins with us and the core of ourselves in human value. Demand your fullest because you deserve it!
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
