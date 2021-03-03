Sound Behavioral Health: Avoiding burnout is important self-care

That time when things are just not registering, or when your mind is thinking in a thousand different directions on its own, and nothing feels like it is getting done. Fatigue and agitation with anxiety are the norm when a fast-paced environment is the daily, and time cannot be made or found for improvements. This is burnout.
Many people and professionals experience burnout because of not taking a break. Burnout leads to many health-related issues, and yet is completely preventable. Burnout occurs when a person is overwhelmed from moving from one situation to the next, which involves high-level critical thinking, switching tasks on the fly. This may seem normal, but over time, our bodies, without rest, including mental rest, will break down and not allow us to continue at this rate. Innocently so, we may be responding to the demands of family and work, but we neglect the most important person. Ourselves!
When we allow ourselves to rest, we allow our bodies to recharge, and taking breaks, day trips, vacations, or even not answering the phone can be breaks away from the hectic busyness which demands so much of our attention.
We allow ourselves to rebuild and be filled up of what was poured out. Then to be of greater service than running on fumes, crumbs, or scraps, while living with the resentment and bitterness formed of just another task with no rest to ourselves or enjoyment, but only fatigue. Work should be enjoyable, and it is, along with family. But let’s face it, our minds, bodies, and emotions are taxed and get fatigued like working out muscles in a gym. They need rest to rebuild and grow. We are no exception to this. How do we avoid burnout?
The name of the game is selfcare. And it begins with self, and not anyone else. It also ends with care and self, as it is care to and for myself. First, learn to say no. Yes, say no, first to ourselves so that we can say no to another. My no to another person must be a no first to myself, and not a yes to them and a no me. It does them a disservice because I am not able to give 100 percent of myself or what they truly deserve when I am running exhausted from one thing to the next. It is not practical and not loving to oneself or others. It is neglect.
Next, make time, do not find time, but make time for ourselves individually. Yes, be selfish in this sense. Not the selfish in the way of taking from someone for your gain at their expense but taking ourselves from others for our gain at our expense, and yet their gain as well. It is not taking what belongs to someone else but managing what is rightfully ours first.
Next, do something that you want and enjoy that is for you and about you. Break away from the family, work and friends. Set a time you will return, but this time solely about you. You have done so much for others and have gave your time to them or that responsibility. Do this for you. This is about me, myself and I. It can be a drive with no destination, a quiet time meditating or praying, reading, going for a walk, taking a nap, a day off from work, day trip, a pot of coffee or tea, or doing a project you enjoy. The next thing is to make daily space and time for recharges to occur and be intentional about yourself in making this for you. Sometimes we overextend ourselves as well, and we must clear off our plate.
Too much of a good thing is not a good thing, nor the best thing. It is, in fact, harmful. Work is good, family is good, money is good, and healthy hobbies are good, but where are you? Consumed by activities in the name of help on the altar of service? Or is it help and service? To truly become effective and truly enjoy what our passions are and being of the best service to others, while experiencing the joy of who we are in our roles.
We must learn that doing less opens us up to doing more and more of what truly matters. Our work and service to others should bring out the best in us, leave us fulfilled with satisfaction. Not drained and empty, dreading the next turn about of events we know are coming. Our work and service should not use what is left in the tank each day and only that. That is dread, which can lead to despair, which can lead to hopelessness. Hopelessness is the harbinger of very bad things to come. Clear some responsibilities or delegate them elsewhere.
There may even need to be the cutting of ties, relocate yourself, or resign positions in the name of personal health on the altar of sanity. Because is that not what human life is about? Well-being, and not the next thing? The next thing should support well-being, and when it does not, one thing is going to give. Either me or the thing consuming me. Keeping authority for personal well-being is important, and do not give it away to tangible inanimate things or responsibilities which are given for our support of well-being.
Giving these things their proper place is next. Whether it is doing less of it or cutting it out altogether. Weigh them and decide their absolute necessity in your life supporting your well-being. If it is not building you up, speak up, make it known, present a solution and execute the plan for change. Burnout happens when well-being is neglected, and we place quantity over quality in all that we do. When we make ourselves second, we are on the path to burnout.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
