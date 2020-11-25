Sound Behavioral Health: Acceptance, not agreement

Tension, separation, and death of a relationship can occur when the focus is on being right or wrong, rather than on the acceptance of human value in a relationship.
I find it incredibly amazing how much relationships are affected by the conflict of right and wrong. A personal position on a subject or topic, whether moral or a subjective belief about something, can take the royal position in a person’s life over personal connection with someone as a person.
Here is what I am trying to say. When a relationship is based upon right and wrong choices or beliefs, a person is discarded or pushed off because of those positions of a person being in a different position of morality held by someone else.
The focus of the relationship is now conditional and no longer, or ever was, unconditional regarding human value and dignity apart from what one person could or could not bring to the table. This can set the table for much personal disappointment for both people in the relationship. This because now the relationship has pre-set expectations, whether known or unknown to each person in the relationship.
This creates an unhealthy imbalance of exchange between people in the relationship, because the relationship is based upon what one wants and expects from solely their own perspective and not taking into consideration the other person’s perspective and finding common ground to walk together on.
There is nothing wrong with judging right and wrong. Morality is a great tool but is not everything in life. Morality is a guide to sustain a higher quality of life, absolutely. But morality is not the whole of a human when considering human value regarding the needs and capacities in compassion, generosity, understanding, empathy, sympathy, forgiveness, creativity, thinking and processing, and one who feels life experiences.
These are all things which happen within a person whether a person is right or wrong according to any system of moral code, ethics, or beliefs. These are intrinsic values which must be safeguarded at all costs as sacred. A moral code of right and wrong point to this very basic, yet intrinsic, being of ourselves.
I say a moral code points to because morality is to help support higher quality of living supporting the sacredness of human value. Not basing ones worth or how they are to be treated based off their own morality. This is not to disregard accountability. This is to not marginalize a human, or throw away a relationship, even though it may change in trust, based upon differences in choices, beliefs, or on the basis of being right or wrong.
A little self-reflection. I would be hypocritical to say I never viewed a person solely off their choices, performance, or whether they were right or wrong. I have and because I wanted to feel better about my own insecurities in those areas. So, what is lacking in these times? Love! A misplaced, or misunderstanding of love, which first was not extended to me by me, to be able to be extended to another. Not understanding the needs of ourselves apart from ability or morality, we miss the true person, create tension within ourselves in ignorance.
So what works? Listen! Simply listen. What is the harm to listen? Do I have to agree to accept them or their position as their own, when not my own? No, I do not. I can seek to understand the other person and their needs from a sacred perspective of intrinsic human value. Then seek to find how my own beliefs, morals, and values can share love to uplift those needs of the person from where I can.
This helps set healthy boundaries off love, supported by morality. But not solely off one’s personal morality. I can see how they arrived where they are at, but not basing their current value and how I treat them based upon differences. Then I can begin to see the person as they are, and not what they have done. I can see them stripped of all right and wrong and see them in their rational, social, and feeling self. Their true self, remembering that morality is made for human’s, not human’s for morality.
Human value is higher, and is based upon love, and love is an action towards dignity and value. It is unconditional and acts towards itself first, then to others, showing a morality supporting a higher quality of life. If I say I have something good or right, then give it to another to support them in love for their true being. People desire care and understanding over someone being right or wrong.
Brian Shubert
11/23/20
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!