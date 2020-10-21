Resolving the conflict of self before the conflict of others

When conflict seems to have been dealt with but not resolved. The conflict within us has not been dealt with, and the conflict revolves within our own shadows, following us daily.
I find that conflicts are not found in the actions we commit solely, but a combination of our being as humans. When assessing my own behaviors, it is very easy to ask, “What is wrong with me to do something like that?” or to say, “What was I thinking?”
All relevant questions to ask. However, do we stop there? We may judge or punish ourselves beyond a reasonable point, causing emotional distress to ourselves and to those around us. This can reinforce a belief for future harmful behavior. Our questions are not the problem, but our understanding of ourselves is found to be the gap stepped around in attempt to resolve the problem behavior.
This gap receives much criticism as neglect. This side has to do with behavioral responses, and our subconscious beliefs which form our expectations. This area is formed through what is learned throughout our development as human’s. This area alerts us of feeling threatened, in danger, or secure and safe for survival. This is our emotional self. Wired for life experience.
Before any thinking goes into action, there is feeling before reasoning. For example, I will first feel the cool breeze of the wind and thus feel cold. Then the survival needs to be warm will be triggered. Then I will reason to find a warm place or put on some warmer clothes for the expectation of being taken care of. However, my emotional response was conditioned by my environment, experiences, and those who taught me or modeled to me how to feel, think, and act. So, in conflict where does one start? With whom first experienced the conflict. Yourself.
In all conflict, there is an experience. Emotions tell the story of your experience and similar ones in your life through your internal responses. I must pay attention to these if I expect any tranquility of mind, heart, soul, and body because all areas are affected and interconnected. Our resource of how time is used can determine a fruitful or fruitless outcome. When angered or saddened, we want pain to stop, we want justice, and joy restored. All natural and normal. However, blaming others, excusing ourselves or others, minimizing or ignoring feelings only enable to miss ourselves and why we feel one way about a conflict. All the while trying to resolve a problem with another before resolving the problem within ourselves.
We attempt to approach others before approaching ourselves. Resolving others’ problems with us, before our own unknown problems. Then we approach them without sound mind, soul, and body. Behaviors and emotions are normal symptoms and responses to deeper beliefs and expectations of survival systems to oneself. The process of approach is simple, yet uncomfortable, but rewarding, leading to better autonomy, self-control, and freedom from impulsivity.
First, stop, listen, and observe honestly. Tell yourself, “I have time!” Listen to what is said and observe what is happening. Observing and listening to our own emotions and what is happening inside. Be honest about what is noticed. Next, go deeper with our honesty about when we first felt that way. What scenarios have felt similar? Why did we feel that way at those times? What were we needing personally? Many emotions and things seen within us will surface. We may have avoided or stuffed these away. However, this is where the real conflict hides. In our own shadows, and locked closets.
Next, after learning our own why of what we are feeling and how the response has been like in similar situations. We can now assess our belief and expectations our emotions and responses point to. Then determine if those beliefs support our values and goals of the life, we want for ourselves. This helps determine how best to approach ourselves and others in action. This can in turn replace faulty beliefs, unrealistic expectations, and problem emotions over time. This with new behaviors practiced from a healthy set of beliefs.
All want peace, but it begins with us. One day at a time!
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
