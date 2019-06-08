Life is filled with ups and downs, joys and heartaches.
As the passage in Ecclesiastes chapter three mentions, there is a time for many different things, some bad and some good and the longer we live the more clearly we will comprehend what the writer is saying. These are lessons learned in the classroom of life which are experienced no matter how much we try to avoid them.
As we walk through these milestones, we are faced with processing this assortment of emotions until we arrive at some level of understanding or at least a partial acceptance we can live with.
In verse two we read, “A time to be born, and a time to die” which sounds elementary but actually looms very large within our existence. We’ve all been excited to hold a tiny baby in our arms and be amazed with a lifetime of possibilities and we have also felt the grief and sorrow from those who have passed on. These are natural reactions that come from our human emotions, but the Bible presents being born and passing away in a different or should I say, a more spiritual perception.
A few pages over in Ecclesiastes 7:1, we read, “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of ones birth.” The first part is explaining that a good reputation is the most important thing we can have other than our relationship with God. The second part is saying that departing this life is better than entering.
Many will ask how can passing away be better than being born? This is referring to when a baby arrives in the world, a wise person will realize this brand new person is getting ready to face many difficulties and hardships. However, when a born-again individual leaves this world, they are being released from suffering and entering into heaven that is filled with the eternal glories of God’s presence.
In short, this verse is simply reminding us to not always be so earthly minded but to be focused more on God’s perspective.
As a chaplain and minister, I’m often called to the bedside of those who are passing away and I’ve never heard anyone mention their love for material possessions. The conversation is always about facing our destiny, seeking forgiveness, and making sure they are ready to meet God. There is an old hymn which declares, “It is well with my soul” and is talking about making a sincere connection with our creator in order to find spiritual peace and contentment.
Hopefully we can agree that if we do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, all is not well. The good news is that everyone has a choice to make things right with God today. There is nothing preventing you from asking God to save and forgive you except your own decision. Isaiah 55:6-7 says, “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near.”
Anyone can invite the Lord to fill their heart with His presence and when our time comes to depart, we can also joyfully proclaim that all is well with our soul.
