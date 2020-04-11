Living on Purpose: The power of staying positive

If we are not convinced that constant advertising is effective, then why do we hear commercials playing in our head instead of Bible scriptures? Whatever we think about is being imprinted into our conscience with the hope that we will believe and accept the message. The danger is that certain information can bring confusion and error. When Christ sent the Holy Spirit to be our comforter, He was also given to help guide us and be our information filter. Of course, He is waiting for us to invite Him into our affairs but will not intervene where He is not wanted.

Once pessimism is accepted and given authority to rule the mind, the person becomes subject to its powers and demands. Mathew 18:19 talks about the power of agreement and reminds us that it is wise to stay focused on the positive. It has always been important to guard our eyes, ears and mind from the powerful influences of words and images, and in today’s world it’s more critical than ever. In a very short time we have gone from a relatively quiet and isolated world, to an extremely chaotic environment thanks in part to technology that has the potential to constantly connect us with people and information.