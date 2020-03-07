Living on Purpose: Making a move toward God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our personal relationship with Christ has everything to do with incorporating His instructions within our mind and having a passion to obey His voice. It’s easy to become so concerned with our own thoughts and desires, that we neglect God and those around us. When we start praying and helping others, we will be less consumed about our own desires, anxieties, and disappointments.

The mirror can reveal many things about us that need to be changed, but if we are constantly infatuated with our selfishness, we will not be able to see the great need that is all around us. In fact, Jesus said in Matthew chapter 25 that whatever we do or fail to do for those around us, is exactly the way we are treating Him.

Jesus passionately loves you and reminds us in Philippians 4:13 that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. The Lord goes before you, He watches behind you and His angels are all around you. Psalm 91:1-2 promises, “He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, my God; in Him will I trust.”