Living on Purpose: Life is filled with blessings and choices

We had a power shortage today for several hours and reminded me of how dependent we are on electricity. The house was dark and every time I went to do something, I realized there are no lights and I could not see. Finally, I turned off the flashlight and just sat down in my recliner and tried to relax. Within minutes, I was browsing on my phone while considering, what in the world would we do if we lost the entire power grid?

Some are prepared, but for many, this would be a serious problem. The dangers of an electromagnetic pulse are real whether natural or manmade and I certainly hope and pray that we never experience such a terrible disaster. It’s hard to fathom our lives without electricity.

Typically in the old days, when the evening came, darkness was definitely a factor that hindered people from doing a lot of things except maybe to read, sew, or write by a candle or an oil lamp. When electricity was invented people could then work around the clock and the rest is history. Can you imagine how difficult it was without electronic devices?