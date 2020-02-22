Living on Purpose: Keep your face to the sun

We all have problems occasionally and there are times when we feel like we’ve been punched in the gut. I felt like this a couple of months ago when one morning I went into my office to start the day and my computer would not wake up. I realize that hard drive failures are not the worst things that could happen, but for someone who writes several hours a day, it’s discouraging to say the least, but in the big picture of crisis issues, this is actually pretty far down the list. As I grow older, I want to be more grateful for my blessings and this includes the hope of good health. My good friend who is being treated for lung cancer is still sending out his morning updates and always closes with a series of positive affirmations such as, “Attitude for gratitude” and “Live within the light.”

I know that he is being shown precious wisdom as he travels through his journey and he’s quick to testify about his appreciation for each day. I’m not sure who said it, but it’s so true to consider, “When some things go wrong, take a moment to be thankful for the many things that are going right.”