Living on Purpose: God is in total control

This is a difficult time and we are heartbroken for many families as we continue to pray for peace, comfort, and healing. There are so many voices speculating about this but we should be careful with our opinions. We do not really know why this has come upon the world or what will be next however, there are some things that we do know! We know that God is never surprised, shocked or worried.

He knows everything that is going to happen before it happens. We know that He has all authority and all power and is sovereign to direct all things according to His perfect wisdom. We know that He is in total control and will only allow things to happen as it agrees with His divine will. It’s true that we do not understand why He allows certain things, but are we really supposed to know everything? Do we have the capacity and ability to understand the depths of His wisdom? Probably not, considering we can hardly comprehend the basics of prayer and obedience. Besides, isn’t the foundation of faith trusting in what we cannot see? We know that He loves the world and is a refuge and a strong tower to those who love and obey Him. We know that God has revealed in His Word that there will be perilous times at the end of the age.