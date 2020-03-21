Living on Purpose: Fear and faith are choices

It’s not just in this situation, but any type of crisis is usually noticed in the markets. In times like these, we are reminded that wealth is vulnerable to loss and many people all over the world are aware that their life savings are more vulnerable than they want to admit. I can definitely understand this concern because no one wants to go through this. To many their wealth is their security and they cannot fathom the thought of losing what they are depending on. But may we remember that God is our ultimate security and even though His people live in this world, we are citizens of heaven. What an encouragement to know this temporary life is not all there is. “He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler.