Living on Purpose: Dropping the stones, searching within

We had a productive conversation as she cried more tears in forty-five minutes than some people weep in a lifetime. She wants to change and go back to way things used to be. She remembers flirting with the curiosity of getting high which seemed exciting at the time and how she eventually surrendered to the subtle temptations to experience the pleasures everyone was talking about.

Slowly she became entangled in a spider web which led her deeper into dependency and in a short period of time it had her wrapped tightly in the bondage of despair. Yes, she made bad choices, but we all have. The reality is that God wants to recover everyone’s life, but He cannot bring healing and balance if we will not let go of the problem. Whatever we are trying to break free from, we must take it one choice, one day, and one breath at a time. It will not be simple or painless for this young woman or anyone else to regain control of their life, nonetheless we have this glorious promise; “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible” Matthew 19:26.