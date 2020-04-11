Life notes: Taking time to sand

I don’t like sanding.
I like the idea of it, but I don’t like doing it.
I recently painted a dresser for our soon-to-be-born son and it took much longer than I had hoped. Moving it to the garage, laying down a spider-infested tarp, and sanding the WHOLE thing before a brush even touched the wood. It seemed liked hours that I was moving the sander back and forth trying to get the old baby blue paint stripped off to make way for a deep green coat.
As I was sanding this monstrosity, I was able to see that the old paint had covered some blemishes in the wood, a few scratches here and there, and some scrapes that were invisible to the naked eye. Whoever had painted this in the past either didn’t sand it well or painted the dresser to cover the damage.
As I wiped the sawdust from my forehead, I thought to myself, “My life could use a sanding.” Just like this dresser, I too have blemishes. All of my imperfections, failures, fears, and shortcomings need to be addressed and any attempt to fix them myself would be unsuccessful. It would be like putting a coat of paint on the issue.
The thing is, our pasts define how we see ourselves. We often think we’re not worthy of love, we’re too dumb to do that task, we’re not qualified to do that job, or we’re too screwed up to raise our kids. Whatever experiences we’ve gone through have turned into scars and blemishes. If we’re not careful, that could be all we see.
The dresser can’t sand itself, somebody with the capabilities has to do it. We need someone on the outside, a capable person who knows the true value of His creation regardless of what other’s might see or say. A person who can address any imperfections and love us just the way we are, all while pushing us towards our calling and greatest potential.
We need Jesus.
You see, it’s much easier to just ignore our hurt and to act as if nothing really bothers us, to just ignore the blemishes. But even though we may have the world fooled, the sad truth is that we cannot lie to ourselves. There are some things that I need healing from and many other things in which I need to forgive myself. Even though it may hurt to look at those old wounds, I know Jesus Christ will bring healing in a way only He can. Only He has the capabilities to release my guilt from things I have done, and to be honest with oneself is to be honest with Him. Not only does He have the capabilities, but also the desire to heal us from old wounds in order for us to realize our fullest potential in Him.
It took some time, but that dresser is now in our son’s room, looking great. I took the time to make sure it has no blemishes. I pray that we would give Jesus the same opportunity with our lives.
