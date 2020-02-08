Finishing what she started

The mystery of Pam’s health culminated last year when she was diagnosed with ALS. Thereafter both mother and daughter were admitted to Lindsay Gardens to receive full-time care. Linda would visit them four times a week and Pam would ask each time, “Study?” To Pam, these Bible studies were just as sustaining as her feeding tube, Tobii, and all the other medical devices surrounding her.

As much as everyone admired Pam’s zeal, nearly everyone was apprehensive about her decision to get baptized, even Linda. She tried to explain to Pam that there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pam sincerely loved God, even if she did not undergo the water baptism. The directors and attorneys of Lindsay Gardens also had their objections. But Pam would not be deterred. “Jesus got baptized. I don’t feel complete unless I get baptized. I don’t care what anyone else thinks.” And so came the multiple legal forms, signed off one by one as Pam’s prayers were answered.

On Saturday, January 25, 80 people gathered at Lindsay Gardens to witness the exciting event. Most in attendance were from the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, but Pam’s family, facility staff members, and other patients also came to show their support.