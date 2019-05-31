ONGOING
Salvation Army breakfast - Hanford: Mondays through Fridays, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 380 E. Ivy St., Hanford. The Salvation Army offers a free breakfast five days a week. Details: 582-4434.
God's Bread Box - Lemoore: First United Methodist Church 500 E Bush St. Lemoore. God's Bread Box is a nonprofit organization that passes out food to the people in the Lemoore area who are in need of help. The group welcomes all volunteers to help on the fourth Friday of the month from 2-4 p.m. to package the food stuffs and on the fourth Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. to distribute the food. Donations are always welcome as well. Details: Volunteer or need assistance call 997-6360.
Pancake breakfast - Armona: Saturday, 8-10 a.m., Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road, 584-8340, hosts a free pancake breakfast each Saturday. Come out for breakfast and fellowship.
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Salvation Army food pantry looking for donations: The Salvation Army is accepting donations for the food pantry that serves the Kings County area. Donations of non-perishables, diapers, baby food and bottled water can be brought to The Salvation Army, 380 E. Ivy St., Hanford, Mondays through Fridays 8:30-11:30 a.m., call 582-4434.
Bible studies and support groups
Community Bible study: Wednesdays, 9:15-11:15 a.m., South Valley Community Church, 1050 W. Bush St., Lemoore. For women of all denominations. Childcare available for newborns up to preschool. Details contact: Rocuriel@gmail.com or 381-3130.
Hanford CRC GEMS: Wednesdays, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Hanford Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford. Geared toward girls in grades third through sixth covering God's Word and life skills. Details: Youth Director Lael Dunn at 904-5149.
Hanford CRC Cadets: Wednesdays, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Hanford Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford. Geared to boys in grades third through sixth following Christ and learning life skills. Details: Youth Director Lael Dunn at 904-5149.
Hanford CRC Middle School Ministry: Wednesdays, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Hanford Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford. This is a co-ed group for seventh and eighth graders, fun activities integrated with Bible study are offered. Details: Youth Director Lael Dunn at 904-5149.
Hanford CRC Common Ground: Wednesdays, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Hanford Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford. This is a co-ed group for freshmen through senior students. This is a safe place for all teens to grow in faith and make meaningful friendships. Details: Youth Director Lael Dunn at 904-5149.
Christian Meditation group: Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., at Saint Peter, Prince of the Apostles Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore. A silent meditation group as taught through the writings of Fr. John Main O.S.B. Visit www.wccm.org or call Robert Sandoval at 362-6824.
Celebrate Recovery: Fridays, 6 p.m., at South Valley Community Church, 1050 W. Bush St., Lemoore, 924-3458 or email office@svcclemoore.org. The Celebrate Recovery program is a biblically and balanced program that has helped millions of people find freedom from their hurts, habits and hang-ups. Dinner is at 6 p.m., meetings 7-8 p.m., open share 8-9 p.m.
PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties: LGBT Youth Groups: The third Sunday of each month, 3-5 p.m., at Congregation B'nai David Education Building, 1039 S. Chinowth, Visalia. PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties meets to support, educate and advocate for LGBT people, their families, friends and allies. Open to the public and meetings are a safe and confidential place. Details: Kathryn Hall, 363-0992, or email at kathrynhall16@gmail.com, or visit www.pflag-tulare-kings.org.
ONGOING SERVICES
Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship: Services: 10 a.m. morning worship, 6:30 p.m. evening worship, Sunday, 7 p.m. Bible study, Wednesday. Details: 904-3964, located at 293 N. Hamlet St., Lemoore.
Armona United Methodist Church: Services: 9 a.m. Sunday service and 7 p.m. Wednesday bible study. Details: 584-8340, located at 14013 Hanford Armona Road, Armona.
Central Valley Community Church: Services: 10 a.m. Sunday worship and 7 p.m. Bible Study, Wednesday. Details: 816-2983, located at 942 S. Harris St., Hanford.
Christ Church Anglican Mission: 13999 Grangeville Road Hanford, CA 93230 www.valleyanglicans.org Sunday Services, 10 a.m., all ages
Episcopal Church of the Saviour: Services: 10 a.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Details: 584-7706, email ecosoffice1@gmail.com, located at 519 N. Douty St. Hanford.
FIRST BAPTIST HANFORD: Sunday morning Worship Service at 10 am, with Nursery Care and Children’s Classes also at 10 am. Wednesday evening Adult Bible Studies, Children’s Programs and Junior High Youth, 6:30 pm. FBH is located at 9125 13 1/2 Avenue, Hanford. Phone: 559-584-6644. Check out our website for various other activities at fbhanford.org
First Christian Reformed Church: Services: 9:30 a.m. (English), 1 p.m. (Español). Details: Visit hanfordcrc.org, located at 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford.
First Lutheran Church: Services: 8:45 a.m. child and adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday worship and 11:30 a.m. Bible study, Thursday. Details:
582-2463, located at 9075 12th Ave., Hanford.
First Missionary Baptist Church: Services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. morning worship, 5 p.m. Bible training, 5:45 p.m. evening worship, Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Details: 582-0377 or email info@fmbcarmona.org., located at 10649 Railroad Ave., Armona.
First Presbyterian Church: Services: 9 a.m. traditional Sunday services and 10:30 a.m. contemporary Sunday services. Details: 582-0283 or email www.fpchanford.org, located at 340 N. Irwin St., Hanford.
First Southern Baptist Church: All ages Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sunday Worship: 10:50 a.m. (nursery provided) and Wednesday adult and youth Bible study at 6 p.m. Details: 584-7255, located at 1207 N. 11th Ave., Hanford.
First United Methodist Church: Services: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. Details: 584-4075, visit www.fumchanford.org, located at 505 N. Redington St., Hanford.
Glad Tidings Assembly Of God: Services: 9 a.m. Bible classes, 10 a.m. Celebration service, 6 p.m. evening service, Sunday and 7 p.m. Family Night, Wednesday. Details: 584-8565 or visit gtchanford.com, located at 750 E. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford.
Golden Harvest Apostolic Church: Services: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday worship. 6:30 p.m. Bible Study, Tuesday and Missionary service, Thursday. Details: Email golden-harvest@att.net, located at 11914 2nd Pl., Hanford.
Grace Baptist Church: Services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m., Worship Services 10:45 a.m. Phone 924-1767. 946 Daphne Ln. Lemoore, Ca 93245 equip@gracebaptistlemoore.org PasterTim Dinkins
Hanford Church of Christ: Services: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Details: 530-4339 or visit www.hanfordcofc.com, located at 1596 W. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford.
Hanford First Southern Baptist Church: Services: 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. 6-7:30 p.m., Bible study and Team Kids, Wednesday. 7-9 p.m. Bible study, Friday. Details: 584-7255, located at 1207 N. 11th Ave., Hanford.
House of Hope Multi-ethnic Seventh-day Adventist Church: Services: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays till Oct. 28. Details: 582-8821 or visit http://bit.ly/1PUEJhj, located at 206 E. 9th St., Hanford.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church: Services: Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Vigil Mass. Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. English Mass, 9 a.m. and noon, Spanish Mass. Details: Visit: www.ihmhanford.org, located at 10435 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, 584-8576.
International Church House of God: Services: 11 a.m. Sundays. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: 836-2565, located at 571 E. Seventh St., Hanford.
Lemoore First United Methodist Church: Services: 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday School and 11 a.m., Sunday service with children's church. Information: 924-5295, located at 500 E. Bush St., Lemoore.
Lemoore Presbyterian Church: Services: 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. Information: 924-5658 or email pastorlemoorepres@att.net., located at 260 B St., Lemoore.
Lighthouse Fellowship Church (Freewill Baptist): is currently meeting in Armona Elementary School. 14045 Pimo St., Armona. Sunday worship service 10:45 a.m. Information call 309-1076
Mt. Olive Baptist Church: Services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. service. 7 p.m. Bible Study, Wednesday. Information: 924-3080, located at 18539 Jersey Ave., Lemoore.
New Hope Orthodox Presbyterian Church: Services: Sunday School 10:00am, Morning Worship 11:00 a.m, Evening Worship 5:00 p.m. Details: Services Held at S.D.A. Building 900 N. Redington St. ,Hanford, CA 93230, Pastor Arthur Fox: 717-475-2892 Church Office: 559-582-2414, Email church@NewHopeHanford.org www.newhopehanford.org
New Light Baptist Church: Services: 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. worship service. Information: 582-3452, located at 11590 3rd Pl., Hanford.
Oasis Church: Services: 10 a.m. worship. Information: 587-1141, located at 1461 N. 10th Ave., Hanford.
Philadelphia Ministries: Services: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. worship, 6 p.m. Bible study, Sunday. 7 p.m. Bible study, Wednesday. Information: 817-5787, located at 533 Hill St., Lemoore.
Salvation Army Hanford: Services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 10:45 a.m. Holiness Meeting. Information: 582-4434, located at 380 E. Ivy St., Hanford.
Second Baptist Church: Services: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. morning worship. Sunday School 10-11 a.m. Bible study and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. mid-week services. Details: 584-5128, located at 320 S. Irwin St., Hanford.
Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima: Services: 5 p.m. Saturday. 8 and 9:30 a.m., 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday. 8:30-9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Friday. Information: 923-4935, located at 20855 S. Fatima Ave., Laton.
South Valley Community Church: Services: 9-10:45 a.m. Sunday worship. Information: 924-3458, located at 1050 W. Bush St. Lemoore.
St. Brigid Catholic Church: Services: Sacrament of Reconciliation, Saturday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday 7:30am; English Masses - Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., Monday through Friday 7 a.m.. Mass in Spanish - Sunday 1 p.m.. Details 582-2533, or visit www.stbrigid.org . Located at 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford. All are welcome.
St. James Lutheran Church: St. James Lutheran Church: Services: 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages 10:15 a.m. Information: 584-8706, located at 1780 Emma Lee Lane, Hanford.
St. Peter Prince of the Apostles: Confessions 5:30 pm Friday, 8:30 am Saturday. Weekend Masses: Saturday 5:30 pm; Sunday 7am, 10am, 12pm (Sp), Stratford 8:30 am. Weekday masses: Mon. 8:05 am (Sp), Tues. 5:30 pm, Wed. 8:15 am, Thurs. & Fri. 8:05 am. Adoration Mon-Fri. Info: 924-2562, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., www.saint-peterpoa.org.
