Reflections: The adventures of a young paperboy

The ups and downs of being a youth newspaper carrier provided great learning experiences for the future.
As a 12 year old carrier, I loved the money and tips you earned but moaned and groaned about delivery in the snow and rain. Growing up in northern New Mexico, many days had inclement weather so I bundled up in my warmest clothes and hit my route. Trouble is, I could not cut any corners as my father was an executive at the paper and would drive my route when he got off of work to ensure every paper was delivered properly, on time and on the porch.
As time moved on to the summer months, I got pretty good at porching papers from my bicycle until one day in a “weak” moment when I was not paying attention, I rode by bike into the back of a parked car and found myself on the truck, wind knocked out of me and busted up front forks. Pop popped off and showed no sympathy by saying it was better for me to walk my route anyway.
Another benefit was derived from the fact that the Daily-Times had a Sunday morning paper that needed to be on door step by 7 a.m. Pop took this opportunity to teach me how to drive the family vehicle. I’d carefully drive to the end of the street, hop out and porch the papers as needed, and Pop would drive to the end of the block to pick me up to repeat the process.
As a 12 year old it was hard to grasp the importance that our customers placed on receiving their newspapers which still holds true today, some 54 years later. In the Kings County community I run into many people who share the carrier stories with me and the valuable lessons learned. Unfortunately, young children were replaced with adult carriers in the 1990s due to child labor laws and newspapers going to early morning delivery, and recently newspapers are doing away with the carrier force altogether as a result of the new state of California AB-5 laws. We received a lot of negative feedback for eliminating the carrier force but once we explained that under the new law, carriers would be considered employees our customers had a better understanding of the dilemma we faced. We made the change early, but the new law will affect all newspapers on Jan. 1, 2021.
Our job here at The Sentinel is to deliver you the news of your community in a timely manner, be it through the newspaper, or our web site. The ironic thing is for the printed newspaper, we still use carriers, only in today’s world they are postal carriers. All of us here at The Sentinel appreciate your patronage and consider it an honor to deliver you the news!
Onward…
Mark Daniel is the General Manager of the Hanford Sentinel, Lemoore Navy News and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. His "Reflections" column runs every other Friday.
