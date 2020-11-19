You have permission to edit this article.
Pets now welcome to visit Palm Mountain Resort
Pets are now welcome at the Palm Mountain Resort in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS — What Palm Springs getaway would be complete without your four-legged friends? No more puppy eyes from your best pal.

Palm Mountain Resort will now welcome dogs at the vacation spot. With spacious grounds to sniff and explore, first-floor rooms for easy access potty breaks, and downtown doggy hot spots just a hop, skip, and a bark away, Palm Mountain is a puppy paradise.

"We can't wait to welcome your furry friends with open paws, and plenty of belly rubs. After all, dogs need vacations too," a resort representative said in a release.

Please call 800-622-9451 to book a dog-friendly room.

Pet-friendly rooms incur a $50 non-refundable pet fee per stay. Pet-friendly rooms are subject to availability; advance reservations are required. Pet policy waiver must be signed upon check-in.

To ensure all our guests have the best possible experience, please adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Guests traveling with a dog are responsible for a $50 non-refundable fee per stay.
  • Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
  • Maximum of two dogs allowed per guest room.
  • Dogs are expected to keep their voices down and refrain from excessive barking.
  • Dogs are not permitted in the resort pool area.
  • Guests traveling with a dog are responsible for any damage incurred in the room or on the property.
  • Palm Mountain Resort is authorized to remove the dog from the room if it is causing a disturbance to other hotel guests.
  • Guest is responsible for picking up after their dog. Waste bag receptacles are available around the property.
  • Dog owner is responsible for any compensation given to other hotel guests due to noise complaints resulting from unattended or barking dogs.
  • Advance reservations and signed pet waiver are required for all stays including a dog.
