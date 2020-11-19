Pets now welcome to visit Palm Mountain Resort

PALM SPRINGS — What Palm Springs getaway would be complete without your four-legged friends? No more puppy eyes from your best pal.
Palm Mountain Resort will now welcome dogs at the vacation spot. With spacious grounds to sniff and explore, first-floor rooms for easy access potty breaks, and downtown doggy hot spots just a hop, skip, and a bark away, Palm Mountain is a puppy paradise.
"We can't wait to welcome your furry friends with open paws, and plenty of belly rubs. After all, dogs need vacations too," a resort representative said in a release.
Please call 800-622-9451 to book a dog-friendly room.
Pet-friendly rooms incur a $50 non-refundable pet fee per stay. Pet-friendly rooms are subject to availability; advance reservations are required. Pet policy waiver must be signed upon check-in.
To ensure all our guests have the best possible experience, please adhere to the following guidelines:
- Guests traveling with a dog are responsible for a $50 non-refundable fee per stay.
- Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
- Maximum of two dogs allowed per guest room.
- Dogs are expected to keep their voices down and refrain from excessive barking.
- Dogs are not permitted in the resort pool area.
- Guests traveling with a dog are responsible for any damage incurred in the room or on the property.
- Palm Mountain Resort is authorized to remove the dog from the room if it is causing a disturbance to other hotel guests.
- Guest is responsible for picking up after their dog. Waste bag receptacles are available around the property.
- Dog owner is responsible for any compensation given to other hotel guests due to noise complaints resulting from unattended or barking dogs.
- Advance reservations and signed pet waiver are required for all stays including a dog.
