FRESNO — Spend the first weekend of summer tasting 13 wineries, two breweries and a distillery along the Fresno County Wine Journey.

The Vintners and Distillers of Fresno County is hosting the next Fresno County Wine Journey Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

For only $10, wine journey attendees can explore their way through sixteen different wine journey locations, including Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, local distillery, Marian Farms and the newest member, 559 Beer pouring at their tap room, 559 Local in Old Town Clovis.

In addition, many locations are celebrating this wine journey with special beverages and new wine releases. Tioga-Sequoia will be partnering with Lost Cork Wine Company to create a special “brosé,” a special blend of rosé and beer. In addition, Lost Cork Wine Company will be pouring Buenas Uvas rosé all weekend.

Wristbands are $10 is advance and $15 at the door the day of the wine journey. These wristbands are good for both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to the wine, beer or spirit tastings, locations along the Fresno County Wine Journey will have live music, food to purchase and local vendors. Participating wine journey locations include:

Yribarren Family Vineyards

Ziveli Winery

Moravia Wines

Nonini Winery

Marian Farms

Engelmann Cellars

LoMac Winery

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

Fresno State Winery (Open 1-4 p.m.)

Simonian Farms

Kings River Winery

Maréchal Vineyards (Open at 11 a.m.)

Ramos Torres Winery

Valley Oak Winery

Cardella Winery (will be pouring at Tap & Cellar)

559 Local

Wine journey attendees are encouraged to bring their own glass and can start at any location of their choosing. Glasses will also be available for purchase at most locations. All attendees must be 21 and over. Designated drives can participate at no cost and select locations will have water or soft drinks available for these individuals.

Fresno County Wine Journey wristbands may be purchased in advance at www.fresnocountywinejourney.com. They also can be purchased at any location the day of.

For more information, follow the Fresno County Wine Journey on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or visit www.fresnocountywinejourney.com.

