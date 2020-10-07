Only in Kings County: October is Greater Kings County Foodie Month

For my family, food is love.
Many of my favorite memories of growing up involved being with my Dad and family in the kitchen. Every special occasion was spent cooking and laughing with my family. And when it was our birthdays, my Dad would take just the birthday child out to dinner to the restaurant of their choice. I was always so excited to get to share that one-on-one time! And being able to pick where we would go and any menu item was such a treat! Which probably explains why even now, I spend so much time in the kitchen cooking for family and friends. It also explains my fascination with different cultures and the food they create. No matter where I travel, I make it a point to check out the local cuisine. The places the locals head to for some good old fashion home cooking! Because you can learn a lot about different cultures just by the food they create.
Needless to say, I would consider myself a bit of a foodie. Born and raised in Southern California, I was exposed to many different types of food growing up and I continue to find new ways to create dishes in the kitchen. I am part of a foodies group on social media based out of Louisiana and, boy, does the food they post make me drool. And apparently, in Louisiana, it is now Gumbo season!
Having only been to Louisiana twice, I have only had the pleasure of trying authentic Gumbo a few times but I loved it each and every time. So as these posts kept popping up I decided I wanted to try my hand at creating the dish. I had no idea how to start so I turned to my friends on the foodie page for advice. And did they come through with the advice. After a few days of research I decided to try my hand at it. For a first-time gumbo maker, I was pretty proud of how it turned out. If you have ever made it before, you know that the roux is the most important part so getting the color right is a must and I was able to get that glorious brown color I heard was so important.
But the real moment of truth was posting the photos of my gumbo to the page of experts. I was a little nervous because they mean serious business when it comes to gumbo! Within 24 hours of the post, I had almost 400 positive reactions and nearly 150 comments. And every single comment was celebrating my accomplishment. Here I was, just a California girl trying my hand at a dish that is considered practically a state icon! We all know that social media can be a cruel place so at a moment where they could have criticized me for not using a certain ingredient right or adding something their family recipe didn’t call for, they decided to celebrate along with me and cheer me on. One comment said, “I love it. You are now a California Cajun!” Which is probably the highest compliment I think I could receive for sure! But it reminded me once again that food can connect people in ways we don’t often realize.
Over the last few months I have watched as our local restaurants have suffered the devastating effects of COVID. From constant opening and closing, to the changes in dine-in and take out rules, and all the way to the high cost of sanitizing, PPE supplies and etc., they have worked tirelessly to stay open. Many have taken out loans and drained savings accounts to remain in business. As a Chamber, we work hard to be an advocate for our local businesses and that is why we partnered with Olam and JH Tackett Marketing to hold our first ever, “Greater Kings County Foodie Month” in the month of October.
We want to encourage our local community to rally behind those who work so hard to bring their love of food and share it with our county. And because you cannot have a foodie month without a little fun, we are giving away gift cards to local restaurants every Friday to those who want to play along! The grand prize will be a $250 Visa gift card that we hope the winner will use to shop local! You can find the complete rules on our Chamber Facebook page or email us for more information!
When I asked JH Tackett why they wanted to help participate in this month-long celebration, their answer spoke to my heart. They said, “We are proud to be a part of Kings County and we hope this celebration can bring a little bit of hope to our fellow small business owners.”
They hit the nail on the head with that quote. While we cannot solve all the problems facing our businesses right now, we can work to support each other and try to bring a little hope to our community! Thank you to JH Tackett Marketing and Olam for your continued support of our county!
We hope you will play along in our challenge and join us in supporting our local restaurants all month long and into the future! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!