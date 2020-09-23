Only in Kings County: Find your 'Why'

One of my favorite books out there is, “Start with Why” by Simon Sinek. If you are a leader, want to become a leader or just want to learn how to better communicate with others, this book is a must read. The short version of the book discusses how many leaders often focus on communicating the “what” and “how” of their business and not the “why.” The author references several real companies and uses them as examples of how they have used their “why” to propel their company to the next level. He discusses the emotional side of doing business and how leaders can improve their marketing simply by focusing on the “why” behind the business.
Lately, everything seems a bit harder. Life, work, school, family, etc., and many of us are struggling. Information overload seems to hit harder as the days go on. Whether on social media or on TV, we are constantly inundated with information. And sadly, a large percentage of that information is negative. Information on COVID, the devastating fires and the economic challenges facing our local economy can be found everywhere and after months of constant negativity, it can all feel so draining. I have personally deleted social media from my phone in an attempt to limit information overload and I can say that I highly recommend it. But the bigger question is, how do we move forward? How can we move forward during a time of such uncertainty with renewed energy and dedication?
In the words of Simon Sinek, we should “Start with WHY.” Whether it is your own business, your job or your family, what is your “why”? There are so many things outside of our control, but why we do what we do in life matters right now more than ever.
Running a Chamber of Commerce during a global pandemic and economic crisis isn’t for the faint of heart. Some days I feel like I am running full speed and ready to conquer the world. Other days, I am sitting at my desk with an overwhelming tasks list and feeling defeated. None of us have ever been through something like this before so the frustrations are real. But that is when my “why” is most important. My “why” is every single business owner here in our county, especially our members. The ones who have spent their entire lives building their businesses. They need support. They need access to resources. They need an advocate. Our “why” is our members. So when things get hard, we remind ourselves that we are fighting for them. No, we cannot solve all the problems of the world, but we can remind ourselves that they need us to continue on. And when we do that, the heaviness of everything fades away and we see it as a privilege that we get to serve our members and our community during this time.
I am not sure what your “why” is but whether it is in business or elsewhere, take some time to identify it. And then find ways to communicate that “why.” It may help you connect with your customers or those you love better than ever before!
I would love to hear your “why!” Share them with me! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
