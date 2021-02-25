New Full Circle Brewing Co. taproom to open In Fresno’s Brewery District

FRESNO — Full Circle Brewing Co. will soon be filling pints at a new location in the downtown Fresno Brewery District. The new tasting room and beer garden will be located at 712 Fulton Street with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2021.
The announcement has created a buzz of excitement for the Downtown area. Pouring local craft beer on Fulton is a dream come true and a true Full Circle moment for the brewery and its investors.
“Downtown Fresno Partnership is excited to welcome Full Circle Brewing to Fulton Street,” says Jimmy Cerracchio, President & CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership.
“Full Circle has been a pioneer in downtown, and a huge part of the growing brewery district. With the opening of the new tap room on Fulton, the brewery will be able to help anchor the increasing entertainment options along the street. Importantly, their expansion will also maintain their roots in Chinatown, by keeping their production facility on F Street. This is a great win for downtown and the Fresno brewing community.”
Full Circle Brewing’s new taproom is the former location of Zack’s Brewing Company which recently closed its doors. The impact of the pandemic has been difficult for many businesses to withstand and breweries have been hit especially hard.
Full Circle has had firsthand experience with similar challenges that so often end in heartbreaking results. They were forced to close their Full Circle Olympic location in Fresno’s Tower District in early May 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.
Full Circle Brewing CEO Arthur Moye says, "We are excited to again be part of the revitalization of Downtown Fresno. We plan to move our entertainment and events to this new location, bringing more live music to Downtown Fresno. We can't wait to open our doors at 712 Fulton Street, and look forward to pouring pints for members of our community."
As they embark on the opening of this new location, Full Circle Brewing is proud to continue serving the Fresno community through craft beer. The brewery hopes to build upon the legacy of Zack’s Brewing Company and serve as an anchor in Fresno’s Brewery District, solidifying downtown Fresno as the home of live entertainment and quality craft beer.
The beer garden and tasting room will be home to an ever-growing catalog of beer from Full Circle Brewing and refreshing pints from the newly acquired Sonoma Cider. The brewery remains committed to their home at 620 F Street in Chinatown Fresno. This location will remain and serve as a fully functioning brewery for both Full Circle Brewing and Sonoma Cider Companies.
