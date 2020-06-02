Looking Back

Something should be said in a very public way, about the time the schools close, of appreciation for the service that the teachers of Lemoore have given this community. It is a service that can never be paid for in dollars and cents. The work of teaching is not considered financially rewarding. Most of the people who enter this profession have abilities that would command higher pay in other fields of effort. These people enter this profession primarily because they have love for it. The teacher finds a deep satisfaction in watching the mental growth of young people and in shaping that development along helpful lines. The work of a good teacher is arduous, it involves nervous strain, constant mental effort, and incessant giving of one’s self to others. Let us try to give something of warm appreciation and regard in return.