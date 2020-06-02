Looking Back

20 Years Ago
With the announcement last week that the Southern San Joaquin Valley was one of the five worse places for air pollution, concerns for the health of citizens living here has come into discussion. Especially susceptible to this danger are children. According to Sandra Eaton, Program Director for the San Joaquin Valley Lung Association, the number of people with lung problems is up in Kings County. “Asthma,” Eaton said, “is on the rise, especially in children. The rise in asthma comes as the air quality in the Valley continues to falter with the major polluter being the internal combustion engine: cars, trucks, and other vehicles that swamp the roadways. The major problem comes in the form of small particulate matter.
On Sunday, May 18, 1980 – 20 years ago last Thursday – at 8:31 a.m., we were finishing breakfast in Morton, Washington, some 25 miles due north of Mt. St. Helens. At 8:33 a.m., we were sprinting to the car to get a news camera as Mt. St. Helens had just blown up! Peterman Hill (the birthplace of the first Peterbilt trucks) looming some 2,000 feet above the valley which hides Morton, lies directly south of our house, but smoke and ash, as the explosions continued, were boiling into view. The ash would climb to 80,000 feet before it started drifting eastward on the prevailing wind – more than twice as high as a commercial airliner flies – and circle the globe in eight days. The ash would reach four inches deep in the Cascade Mountain town minutes after the 8:32 blast. (Part of an editorial by Jim Marvin, Advance Editor)
25 Years Ago
Academic year’s end brings many retirements at LESD. Mr. Ed Williams has been a teacher and administrator in Lemoore since 1967. Mrs. Grace Erickson and Mrs. Barbara Dudley have taught children here since 1974. Ms. Phyllis Gaines, Lemoore Elementary School District’s band leader, also began in Lemoore in 1974. In 1983, Dr. Bob Hansen came on board as the director of special services. Mrs. Elizabet Luna has instructed Lemoore’s children since 1984.
30 Years Ago
The Kings County Fair reported a change of schedule in regard to its entertainment attractions this week. Due to a conflict of commitments, Three Dog Night and Paul Revere and the Raiders will swap performance dates.
The West Hills College men’s rodeo team will compete in the College National Rodeo Finals in Bozeman, Montana, June 11 through June 16. Team members are Mike Boothe, Chris Green, Jace Abatti, Guy Norcutt, Jeff Shearer, Brandon Moreno, and Dave Gibson.
On Wednesday, May 16, the Central Union School District sponsored a storytelling festival featuring a variety of language activities. Forty-five grade students; five from each fifth grade in the district, spent the day at Stratford Elementary School. Participating schools included Akers, Central Union, Neutra, and Stratford. The morning general session featured Dr, Arnie Nixon, a professor at Fresno State University and nationally renowned storyteller. The festival was planned and coordinated by district Project Director Frances Villa and language consultant Rick Rossiter.
95 Years Ago
Something should be said in a very public way, about the time the schools close, of appreciation for the service that the teachers of Lemoore have given this community. It is a service that can never be paid for in dollars and cents. The work of teaching is not considered financially rewarding. Most of the people who enter this profession have abilities that would command higher pay in other fields of effort. These people enter this profession primarily because they have love for it. The teacher finds a deep satisfaction in watching the mental growth of young people and in shaping that development along helpful lines. The work of a good teacher is arduous, it involves nervous strain, constant mental effort, and incessant giving of one’s self to others. Let us try to give something of warm appreciation and regard in return.
110 Years Ago
H.G. Lacey, W.F. Hall, and B.S. Gurnee were in Lemoore Wednesday and paid this office a friendly call. They had just returned from a trip to Pismo and all were as happy as a clam at high tide. Mr. Lacey stated that they had clams galore while on the beach and all returned home feeling fine after breathing the atmosphere of the briny deep for a few days. While they were here Mr. Lacey purchased two dozen handkerchiefs for Messrs. Hall and Gurnee as he claimed the clam juice was running out at their nose and they were wiping it on their coat sleeves.
