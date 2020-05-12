Looking Back

A glance backward to a different time – “My grandfather came here with the Rhoads family, right before the Gold Rush,” Wallace Merlin Esrey said in explaining how long he and his family had lived just north and west of Lemoore. “My grandfather took up dry farming wheat. It wasn’t easy.” Esrey was born “about a mile to the south of here (Grangeville Blvd.) in the old adobe” which was his parents’ place, on July 11, 1907. According to Esrey, his grandfather, along with other early pioneers, constructed ditches to bring water to the farmland with the use of horse and mule teams and “plain old hard shoveling.” We didn’t have those big rigs back then.” The early settlers also lacked, as Esrey noted, unmarried women. It wasn’t an easy place out here then, especially for women. Not only could it be lonely, medical treatment wasn’t what it is now. Many women and babies are buried in the cemeteries around here.” Quail, dove and ducks on the Heinlen Ranch,” Esrey said. “You wouldn’t believe the numbers then by what it’s like now. If Summit Lake or the sloughs were dry, we always had Tulare Lake to go to. And turtles, they were great. We got a lot of food from hunting and picking wild berries. He also remembers that in those early days, the dairies only sold the cream and kept the milk. The cream was shipped from a warehouse on the corner of “E” Street and Heinlen. Another cash crop was his father’s Muscat grapes that went to the winery located at what is now Cinnamon and 18th Avenue belonging to Italian Swiss Colony, by horse and wagon. “The grapes made into raisins were marketed as ‘Peruvian Delicacies,’ ” he laughed. “I guess that sounded better than grown in Lemoore.” The Lemoore of his youth could be a loud town on a Saturday night. There were plenty of bars too frequently resulting in many people finding themselves locked up in the jail made of railroad ties across from DeRaad’s Warehouse. “Liquor was cheap and there wasn’t all that much to do,” he explained.