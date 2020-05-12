Looking Back

20 Years Ago
A glance backward to a different time – “My grandfather came here with the Rhoads family, right before the Gold Rush,” Wallace Merlin Esrey said in explaining how long he and his family had lived just north and west of Lemoore. “My grandfather took up dry farming wheat. It wasn’t easy.” Esrey was born “about a mile to the south of here (Grangeville Blvd.) in the old adobe” which was his parents’ place, on July 11, 1907. According to Esrey, his grandfather, along with other early pioneers, constructed ditches to bring water to the farmland with the use of horse and mule teams and “plain old hard shoveling.” We didn’t have those big rigs back then.” The early settlers also lacked, as Esrey noted, unmarried women. It wasn’t an easy place out here then, especially for women. Not only could it be lonely, medical treatment wasn’t what it is now. Many women and babies are buried in the cemeteries around here.” Quail, dove and ducks on the Heinlen Ranch,” Esrey said. “You wouldn’t believe the numbers then by what it’s like now. If Summit Lake or the sloughs were dry, we always had Tulare Lake to go to. And turtles, they were great. We got a lot of food from hunting and picking wild berries. He also remembers that in those early days, the dairies only sold the cream and kept the milk. The cream was shipped from a warehouse on the corner of “E” Street and Heinlen. Another cash crop was his father’s Muscat grapes that went to the winery located at what is now Cinnamon and 18th Avenue belonging to Italian Swiss Colony, by horse and wagon. “The grapes made into raisins were marketed as ‘Peruvian Delicacies,’ ” he laughed. “I guess that sounded better than grown in Lemoore.” The Lemoore of his youth could be a loud town on a Saturday night. There were plenty of bars too frequently resulting in many people finding themselves locked up in the jail made of railroad ties across from DeRaad’s Warehouse. “Liquor was cheap and there wasn’t all that much to do,” he explained.
25 Years Ago
Two Lemoore Naval Air Station squadrons returned home this week after six-month deployments to the Western Pacific. Pilots with VFA-137 and VFA-151 returned to Lemoore from San Diego on Tuesday. The squadrons were deployed with the USS Constellation battle group in the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Persian Gulf. Squadrons from the battle group flew 1,962 sorties and amassed 4, 966 mishap-free flight hours in patrolling the “no-fly” zone over southern Iraq. A highlight of the deployment was a visit from Secretary of Defense William J. Perry, while the battle group was conducting operations in the Persian Gulf.
70 Years Ago
A total of four new homes have recently been started in the new SunniManor sub-division of Lemoore and two of the homes were just recently completed. Those under construction include the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Villa, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Lowe, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Dozier and the Marvin Wood home. Mr. and Mrs. Herman Lowe moved into their newly completed residence on Olive Street this week and the Arthur DeRaad family will be making their home in the new sub-division soon.
Fresno, Capital of California’s Inland Empire Invites You to this 24th Annual Great American Track and Field Event, Sat. May 13, Ratcliffe Stadium, “Where World Records Are Broken.” The 1950 West Coast Relays will be one of the greatest in all its 24-year history – one of the nation’s outstanding Track and Field classics. Don’t miss it! Hundreds of great athletes representing western universities, colleges and high schools in thrilling competition. Afternoon events start at 12:30 – evening events at 7:40. Admission $1.00, $1.50, $2.10, $2.75 Tax included. Tickets Good Afternoon and Evening.
120 Years Ago
The Lemoore Track Association will hold a two days’ (horse) race meet on the local track on Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19. Among the features will be a nine-mile relay race, which alone is worth double the price of admission to the track.
J.W. Belknap has returned to Lemoore, he having sold the saloon he has been conducting of late in Huron.
Mrs. D.P. Campbell, census marshal for the Lemoore school district, has completed her labors. Her report shows the number of children in the district between the ages of 5 and 17 years to be 332, which is 24 more than last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!